Jessica Nkosi shocked South Africa by being unmasked as the Ice Cream character on The Masked Singer SA , impressing fans with her singing abilities

Nkosi spoke about the heavy mask and how she prepared her voice rigorously, likening her preparation to that of Mariah Carey

The star also spoke about enjoying the audience's support and anonymity during performances

South African actress Jessica Nkosi shocked the country when she was unmasked as the mysterious character behind the Ice Cream mask on The Masked Singer SA over the weekend.

Jessica Nkosi has shared some of her memorable moments on 'The Masked Singer SA'. Image: @jessicankosi

Jessica Nkosi on preparing for The Masked Singer SA

Jessica Nkosi has once again proved to Mzansi that she is more than just an actress. The star shocked fans when she was unveiled as the voice behind the Ice Cream character on The Masked Singer SA. Popular for her roles on shows like The Queen and Isibaya, Jessica walked us through her journey on the show.

Speaking exclusively with Briefly News, the star said she enjoyed her journey on The Masked Singer SA. She noted that one of the most challenging aspects of participating in the show was the heavy mask. She said the team even installed three fans to cool her while on stage. The star also shared how she prepped her voice before recording the music. She said:

"The most challenging aspect was my heavy mask. My mask was the heaviest, even the costume department said that this was the heaviest mask we've had and you know what, I carried it gracefully, but it was really heavy.

"Obviously, I had to prepare my voice. I had to be like Mariah Carey, not talk too much on the day I needed to record the music, drink a lot of warm water and honey to soothe my voice, and do some vocal exercises so that my range would be higher than normal."

Jessica Nkosi reacts to J'Something's comment about her voice

The actress was definitely flattered by Mi Casa member J'Something's comment about her voice. She said it assured her that she could actually sing. Speaking about the comment, Jessica said:

"I was very surprised, and he kind of solidified to me that you know what, I do have a nice voice, cause I usually don't think I can sing well, but when he said it I was like well, It may be true then."

Jessica Nkosi talks about her memorable moments on The Masked Singer SA

Jess had several highlights while on the show, but the ones that stood out for her were being able to see everyone without anyone knowing that it was her and also just performing for the audience who were chanting "Ice Cream, Ice Cream".

"It was me seeing everyone and everyone not knowing that it was me, and the judges trying to guess who I am the audience enjoying the performance. It was just so beautiful that you don't know it's me but you love me either way."

