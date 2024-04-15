Superstar Comedienne Celeste Ntuli finally had her dream come true of being on the Masked Singer SA

The KZN-born star was recently unmasked on the show as the Tortoise and was revealed on their Instagram page

Celeste Ntuli told Briefly News that being on the Masked Singer SA was fun, and she wanted to be a part of it since last year

Celeste Ntuli was unmasked as the Tortoise on 'The Masked Singer SA.' Image: @celetsentuli

Source: Instagram

It was a dream come true for the superstar Comedian Celeste Ntuli to be one of the celebrities featured in the most-loved singing competition.

Celeste Ntuli unmasked as the Tortoise on The Masked Singer SA

Mzansi's favourite female comedienne, Celeste Ntuli, made headlines again on social media after announcing that she would be venturing into podcasting, tributing to the late superstar Brenda Fassie.

Recently, the star was unmasked as the Tortoise in the singing competition The Masked Singer SA. A video showcasing the reveal of the KZN-born star was posted on the show's Instagram page and captioned:

"SEASON 2, EPISODE 2 SPOILER ALERT Tortoise is….Superstar comedy & actress, @celestentuli! Did you see that one coming? And who’s still laughing about @mphopopps holding a ‘turtle head’? IYKYK."

Speaking to Briefly News, Celeste shared that this was her dream come true as she always wanted to compete and detailed her short time on the show.

She said:

"It was so fun, and I always wanted to be on the show from last year and being selected was amazing, I enjoyed. I have been on the show for a short period of time but what I can say is I can't sing, LOL, but I made sure that I try my outmost best even though, Somizi outed me quickly because of my voice. And, yoh, the mask is heavy I was literally sweating, hopefully I lost a kilo in there (laughing). I never thought I'll have so much fun."

Watch the video below:

Celeste Ntuli bags a new gig

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that comedian Celeste Ntuli announced that she bagged a new gig that aims to help people with finances.

The comedian made her debut on Sunday, 29 January 2023.

