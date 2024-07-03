Makhadzi received a hero's welcome at OR Tambo International Airport after returning from Los Angeles

This after the Limpopo singer won big at the BET Award and beat other international acts

South Africans cheered Khadzi on and celebrated her homecoming with heartfelt messages

Mzansi welcomed Makhadzi home after winning a BET award. Images: makhadzisa

Our girl, Makhadzi, is back in South Africa and received a warm welcome from fellow South Africans after her win at the BET Awards.

Makhadzi returns to South Africa

Makhadzi recently returned home after being in Los Angeles for the BET Awards, and our girl did not come empty-handed!

Briefly News reported on the Limpopo singer coming out on top in the Viewers' Choice: Best International Act when she won the coveted award.

Returning to South Ah, Khadzi was captured by news publication, Newzroom405 on their Twitter (X) page walking through the OR Tambo International Airport to a large crowd of people.

The Number 1 hitmaker received cheers from her supporters who couldn't wait to celebrate her win:

Mzansi shows love to Makhadzi

Netizens cheered Makhadzi on and praised her on her BET Award:

Funzani_wrote:

"This is beautiful. We are people of Makhadzi through and through."

Kokstar_Phala was moved to tears:

"Okay, I am crying at the greeting on the floor. So beautiful."

nino_senong said:

"Makhadzi's win is a special one because they kind of never appreciated her here at home. All that classism and tribalism could not keep a good girl down. Congratulations to the queen; the North is proud."

tebogombewu said:

"I'm honestly happy for this woman. She’s such a good definition of 'Despite all odds, believe in yourself and shut down all the noise outside your vision.'"

Mantsi_ wrote:

"I'm emotional. I feel so proud of her that I can't hold back my tears of joy. Well done, Makhadzi!"

baloyi_richard posted:

"Very humbling atmosphere. Well done, Makhadzi."

Makhadzi celebrates the success of her music

In more Makhadzi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's announcement after her songs and latest album, Mbofholowo, received top certifications.

Supporters congratulated the Limpopo singer and said that she deserved all the success coming her way.

