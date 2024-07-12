After beating Ireland 27-20 on Saturday, 6 July 2024, the Springboks are preparing for an Irish backlash ahead of the second test in Durban

The back-to-back world champions named an unchanged team to face Ireland in the second Test on Saturday, 13 July

Local rugby fans showed confidence in the four-time world champions via social media ahead of the crunch match

Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick expects a tough match against the Irish. Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said the side are preparing themselves for a spirited performance from Ireland in the second Test on Saturday, 13 July 2024.

The Springboks named an unchanged side from their 27-20 victory at Loftus on Saturday, 6 July, meaning centre-pairing Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel will break a Bok record.

Mzwandile Stick is preparing for a tough match

The Springboks named their team to face the Irish in the tweet below:

Speaking on the Springbok website, Stick said Ireland will be determined to beat the Boks, while flanker Siya Kolisi has called for a series whitewash.

Stick said:

“Ireland have a lot of pride in the way they do things, they are the Six Nations champions, and they are playing their last game of the season, which will make it a huge occasion for them. But just like them, we’ve prepared really well, and we know we have to go full-out tomorrow. We are playing at home and for the people in South Africa, so if we can win this match, it will be huge for us.”

Proud South African fans back the Boks

Local rugby fans are heading into the match full of confidence after showing their support on social media.

Chelle Belle is cheering from overseas:

“Go Bokke. Cheering on from NZ, much love, guys.”

Nomthandazo Maurreun is a Bok fan:

“Stronger together.”

Louis J Nell Wished the Boks luck:

“Good luck Bokke!”

Mark Barnard backs the Boks:

“Go Bokke! We do our talking on the field.”

Frederick Bauerschmidt is proud of the Boks:

“You got this, Springboks. Make us proud.”

Fans serenade coach Rassie Erasmus

As Briefly News reported, local rugby fans praised Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus during the 27-20 victory over Ireland on Saturday, 6 July 2024.

The local fans bellowed: ‘He’s in your head, in your head, Rassie Rassie’, to the tune of the Cranberries hit, ‘Zombie’.

