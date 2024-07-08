The Springboks created history by beating Ireland 27-20 at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 6 July 2024

Fans praised coach Rassie Erasmus for guiding the side to their first victory over the Irish since 2016 by putting his name in a version of The Cranberries hit, Zombie.

Local supporters praised Erasmus and the Boks while they said the song showed how passionate Mzansi is about backing the world champions

Fans sang Rassie Erasmus' praises during their 27-20 victory over Ireland. Image: Willem Loock

During the 27-20 victory over Ireland at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 6 July 2024, local supporters serenaded Bok coach Rassie Erasmus.

The rugby fanatics in attendance sang a version of the Cranberries hit, 'Zombie', featuring the name of the coach who guided the Boks to their first victory over the Irish since 2016.

The fans praised Rassie Erasmus

Bok fans broke in song to support Erasmus in the video below:

Before the match, the local fans were already in good spirits after local artist KB Motsilanyane's rousing performance of 'Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika'.

The fans kept the good vibes going as they spurned on their heroes with the words: 'He's in your head, in your head, Rassie, Rassie'.

Mzansi are porous of the Boks

Local netizens took to social media, saying they are proud of the Springboks and look forward to seeing more from the world champions.

English presenter MatthewStadlen had high praise for Erasmus:

"Rassie Erasmus must be close to being the best rugby coach of all time, now? If not already?"

CryptoProAlt1 loves it:

"Love the banter!"

Msigi_Emotion admires Rassie:

"Never in its history has Springboks brand been this high. Rassie, what did you do?"

No1FeministFan is confident about the Boks:

"I swear if SA hosted the next #Rugby World Cup, the Springboks would win again; it doesn't matter which team we'll face in the finals!"

Artsypauls was impressed:

"Goosebumps!!!!"

Jdelab7 is proud:

"VERY proudly South African!"

SpreethAdele enjoyed the moment:

"It was great."

Schmidt_th27188 praised the Boks:

"Well done, BOKKE."

LonwaboWelem1 was full of admiration:

"Beautiful."

Maloyza3 says the song brings back fond memories:

"Reminds me of last year's Word Cup."

