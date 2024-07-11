Centre Damian de Allende said his main concern is completing a series whitewash over Ireland, even though he will set a new record just by stepping on the field

De Allende and Jesse Kriel will become the most-capped centre pairing in Springbok history on Saturday, 13 July 2024, surpassing legends Jean de Villiers and Jaque Fourie

Local rugby fans shared their admiration for De Allende on social media, calling the 32-year-old the best centre of all time

Centre Damian de Allende will become a record breaker for the Springboks. Image: Franco Arland and David Rogers

World Cup winner Damian de Allende said he is only concerned with helping the Springboks beat Ireland even though he will break a Bok record on Saturday, 13 July 2024.

The 32-year-old and Jesse Kriel will become the most-capped centre pairing in Bok history against Ireland, but he is focused on skipper Siya Kolisi’s call to finish the job against the Irish.

Damian de Allende wants to beat Ireland

De Allende speaks about his priorities in the tweet below:

Speaking on the SA Rugby website, De Allende is proud to break the record and said the team are entirely focused on following up on their 27-20 victory over Ireland on Saturday, 6 July 2024.

De Allende said:

“Jean (de Villiers) and Jaque (Fourie) [who held the previous record of 29 Tests together] were probably the best centres in their time, so it’s great. But personally, we’re not focused on that. We want to go out there and get the job done on the field on Saturday.”

Fans backed De Allende

Local rugby supporters praised De Allende on social media and backed the centre to continue his decorated career.

Sethu Tekana is a fan of De Allende:

“Will go down as one of the greatest centres to ever play the game. Will still be in the 2027 World Cup. What a player!”

Liam Du Toit rates De Allende highly:

“Has to be one of the best centres ever.”

Aphiwe Kunene admires the centre:

“Unsung hero.”

Samuel Gina supports the Boks:

“Springboks, you are really making your country proud. We are all behind you to support your winnings. I know it was tough, but in the end, it was worth your while.”

Wendel Bloem had some criticism:

“He must learn to pass the ball for a change.”

