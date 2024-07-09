World Cup-winning Bok fullback Willie le Roux said he has no immediate plans to retire from the game he loves

The 34-year-old returned to Mzansi to play for the Blue Bulls in 2023 and has 93 caps for the Springboks

Fans praised Le Roux via social media, saying the fullback is a joy to watch, and they backed him to continue playing a starring role for the world champions

Bok star Willie le Roux has no plans to hang up his boot soon. Image: David Rogers

Fullback Willie le Roux has drawn inspiration from fellow Bok stars by continuing to play rugby well into his 40s.

The 34-year-old played a starring role in the Boks’ 27-20 victory over Ireland at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 6 July 2024.

Willie le Roux aims to keep playing

Le Roux enjoyed playing against Ireland, according to his Instagram account:

According to SportsBoom.com, Le Roux wants to continue playing at the highest level like Ruan Pienaar and Willem Alberts, while the Boks have welcomed Lukhanyo Am back to the squad.

Le Roux said:

“I’m not going to say I’m going to be done this year or the next; I’ll just take it season for season, but the one thing I can guarantee is that it won’t be soon. It’s definitely my love for the game that keeps me going, I’m not ready to watch from the sidelines yet. I’m still just always learning and trying to get better.”

Fans back Le Roux

Local rugby fans backed Le Roux via social media and praised the player with 93 caps for the Springboks.

Craig.davidson9 is a fan of Le Roux:

“Well played, meneer.”

Neilnine9 said Le Roux played well against Ireland:

“Great game, Willa!”

Sethhulley backs Le Roux:

“Next level awesome.”

Dat_talzulu_guy admires Le Roux:

“Lekker Billie.”

Bongisiweduma loves seeing Le Roux play:

“Great to see you play, Willie.”

Fans praise Rassie Erasmus with a new song

As reported by Briefly News, Loftus Versfeld fans showed their admiration for Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus by bellowing out a new song honouring the beloved rugby tactician.

Fans sang: ‘He’s in your head, in your head. Rassie, Rassie, Rassie!’, to the tune of the Cranberries hit, ‘Zombie’.

