Flanker Siya Kolisi said the side is determined to finish off the series against Ireland with a strong performance in the second Test on Saturday, 13 July 2024, in Durban

The Boks rewrote the history books on Saturday, 6 July 2024, with a hard-fought 27-20 victory over the Irish at Loftus Versfeld

Fan backed the Boks to beat the Irish via social media, while they warned the tourists would be determined to leave Mzansi with a victory

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Siya Kolisi wants a strong finish to the series against Ireland. Image: Paul Harding/Gallo Images and David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks are determined to complete a series whitewash over Ireland on Saturday, 13 July 2024, according to outgoing skipper Siya Kolisi.

The Boks secured their first victory over Ireland since 2016 on Saturday, 6 July 2024, and Kolisi said the side wants to add another win to their record.

Siya Kolisi calls for a strong finish

Kolisi called for a strong performance in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to the Springbok's Twitter (X) account, Kolisi said the side is focused on a victory while fans are excited to sing the praises of coach Rassie Erasmus once again.

Kolisi said:

"The job is not done yet. We want to win the series, and we know they are going to come back harder."

The four-time world champions will follow the series against Ireland with a first-ever Test match against Portugal the week after before facing Scotland on Sunday, 10 November 2024.

Fans back the Boks

Local rugby fans backed the Boks via social media while they are also prepared for a spirited comeback from the Irish.

Bobbydylan1981 wants an improved performance:

"The refs will also be harsher this week. Don't rely on them saving us again. Win without controversy."

Ashleykpieterse likes Kolisi's words:

"The plan is simple. Short and sweet. I like it."

GIRLTAKER147 backs the Boks:

“2.0 go Bokke!”

Moloko_malindi agrees with Siya:

"Yes, the job is not yet done."

Oneill Van Der Bergexpects a challenging game:

"Ireland has another chance to set things right. So let's see if they are good enough to crawl back."

Racing 92 boss Jacky Lorenzetti openly criticises Siya Kolisi

As Briefly News reported, Racing 92 owner Jacky Lorenzetti called Siya Kolisi overweight and transparent after the side's 31-17 defeat to Bordeaux Bègles.

The club boss singled out Kolisi during the defeat after the Bok flanker made his return from injury.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News