A group of white guys decided to have a dance-off in a parking lot to a popular Amapiano song

The gents had a bit of a dance as they danced to Tshwala bam in an empty parking lot with their lips bending every which way

The guys busted their best dance moves, which looked like they were chasing away birds from eating their crops

A group of guys turned an empty parking lot into their dance floor.

White men hilariously dance to Tshwala bam in a parking lot. Image: @morsig0.

Source: TikTok

A group of white guys turned a parking lot into a disco stage as they danced their knees off.

Tshwala bam dance reimagined

The Tshwala bam challenge is a popular dance challenge that attracted a global audience from TikTok. Many have attempted to do the dance and failed, but a group of white boys recently hopped on the challenge. Instead of getting it right, they’ve invented Earth’s never-before-seen moves.

The gents who were having the time of their lives in the parking lot looked happy and free as their bodies melted into their needed sweet dance moves. The guys captioned the video:

“Who said white boys can’t dance?”

Watch video below:

Netizens defeated

Social media cry laughed at the moves busted by the guys as they held onto their pies. The internet couldn’t wait to roast the crew as they flocked to type up messages in the comments section.

This is what they said:

@Scott Makofane is defeated by the guys’ dancing and concluded by saying:

“It’s so hard to explain South Africans to other people, they just need to experience it.”

@vouched for the greatness of garage pies and said:

“Those garage pies really slap when you’re on your way home from groove.”

Tshwala bam hysteria

Briefly News reported Mzansi weighing in on the now-trending Tshwala Bam Remix featuring Burna Boy. The Nigerian superstar jumped on the viral hit and gave it the Burna flavour, but it seems Mzansi isn't feeling it.

One of the song's producers spoke to Briefly News about how they ended up working with Burna Boy. While keeping most of the original production, the Last Last hitmaker delivered an opening verse and left Mzansi utterly underwhelmed.

