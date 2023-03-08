Who is JB Pritzker's wife, Mary Kathryn Muenster? Her bio and facts

Mary Kathryn Muenster is an American philanthropist and political executive. She became Illinois State's first lady in 2018 when her husband, billionaire Jay Robert Pritzker, better known as JB Pritzker, was elected the State's 43rd governor after defeating then-Republican Governor Bruce Rauner. Mary and JB have been married for almost 30 years and have two children together.

Mary Kathryn and JB have been married since 1993. Photo: Scott Olson on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Pritzkers are a powerful Chicago-based family that appears on the Forbes list of American Richest Families. They inherited the Hyatt chain of hotels and have an estimated combined net worth of $32.5 billion. Governor JB's transgender sister, Jennifer Pritzker, is the world's first and only transgender billionaire worth about $2 billion in 2023.

Mary Kathryn Muenster's profiles summary and net worth

Name Mary Kathryn (nee Muenster) Pritzker Other names MK Date of birth 25th May 1967 Age 55 years in 2023 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Sioux Falls, South Dakota, United States Current residence Multiple properties around the United States, including Chicago, Illinois Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Billionaire and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker (since 1993) Children Daughter Teddi and son Donny Pritzker Parents Karen and Theodore Muenster Siblings Brothers Tom and Ted Grandmother Marcelene Education University of Nebraska Profession Illinois State first lady (since 2019), philanthropist Political party Democratic Party Known for Being the wife of billionaire JB Pritzker

Mary Kathryn Muenster's age and early life

Governor JB Pritzker's wife was born on 25th May 1967 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, United States. She is currently 55 years old and will celebrate her 56th birthday in May 2023. Mary was raised in South Dakota and Nebraska and was close to her grandmother Marcelene. She studied at the University of Nebraska.

JB Pritzker and his wife, Mary Kathryn Muenster, have two children. Photo: @jbpritzker on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mary Kathryn Muenster's parents and siblings

JB Pritzker's wife is the daughter of politicians Karen and Theodore Muenster. Her mother, Karen, was a South Dakota State Senator from 1987 to 1993. Mary's father, Theodore, tried to run for the US Senate seat in 1990 but lost the election to Larry Pressler. He previously served as chief of staff to former South Dakota Governor Richard Kneip from 1978. Mary Kathryn has two siblings, including older brother Tom and younger brother Ted.

Who is Governor Pritzker married to?

Does JB Pritzker have a wife? Billionaire Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is married to Mary Kathryn (MK) Muenster. The couple met in the early 1990s in the Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, where Mary was working as an aide to US Senator Tom Daschle. The couple tied the knot in 1993 and are still together almost 30 years later.

Does JB Pritzker have children?

JB Pritzker and his wife, Mary, have two children, daughter Teddi and son Donny. The family resides in the Gold Coast neighbourhood of Chicago, Illinois. The billionaire's other residence is the Illinois Governor's mansion.

Mary Muenster also owns Nebraska land that previously belonged to his father Theodore and a farm in southern Wisconsin previously owned by her grandmother Marcelene. The family also owns a $12.1 million equine estate in Wellington, Florida and other properties in the Bahamas and Lake Geneva.

JB Pritzker taking oath of office in January 2023 alongside his wife and two children. Photo: Chicago Tribune

Source: Getty Images

Mary Kathryn Muenster's career

MK became Illinois' first lady when her husband, JB Pritzker, won the 2019 and 2022 gubernatorial elections. She has an office in the Illinois Capitol. Mary is a criminal justice enthusiast and is focused on helping women held in Illinois jails. She previously worked as one of the staff of former US Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle.

Mary is the president and director of the JB and MK Pritzker Family Foundation, which focuses on early childhood and women's well-being. She is a board member of the US Equestrian Team Foundation and the director of the Northwestern Memorial Foundation. MK also founded Evergreen Invitational to address women's health problems.

Mary Kathryn Muenster's net worth

The Illinois first lady has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2023. She has been working in political offices for over 30 years and is the husband of a billionaire entrepreneur and politician.

What is the net worth of JB Pritzker?

According to Forbes, J.B. Pritzker currently has an estimated net worth of $3.6 billion. The Governor has been financially supporting the Democratic Party for a long time and used $171 million from his fortune to fund his gubernatorial campaign in 2018.

The Illinois Governor is an heir to the Hyatt hotel dynasty and previously ran the Pritzker Group, an American private equity company, alongside his brother Anthony until March 2017. Pritzker is also a philanthropist and supports NGOs around Chicago through the Pritzker Family Foundation.

The Pritzker family controls the Hyatt chain of hotels. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Mary Kathryn Muenster wears many hats as a mother, wife, philanthropist, and Illinois first lady. She is her husband's biggest supporter and has been instrumental in his successful political career. Mary's passion for helping vulnerable women and children around Illinois is also commendable.

READ ALSO: Joseph Baena's net worth, girlfriend, parents, height, nationality, movies, profiles

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts about Joseph Baena, an American actor, bodybuilder, real estate agent, and fitness model. He is famous for being the son of former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Joseph's mother, Mildred Patricia, was a housekeeper at Schwarzenegger's household. She did not reveal her son's paternity despite spending most of her time at the former Governor's home.

Source: Briefly News