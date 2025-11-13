Who is Andraia Allsop? Wolfgang Van Halen's wife is a software engineer

Wolfgang Van Halen is famous for his music and, more recently, for his choice of lifelong partner, Andraia Allsop. The couple met through Instagram, exchanging messages in each other’s DMs. They have been married for about two years and are still enjoying the happiness of married life.

Andraia Allsop earned a degree in computer science but is now best known for being part of the Van Halen family.

but is now best known for being part of the Van Halen family. She married Wolfgang Van Halen in 2023 and has been a strong supporter of her husband’s music career.

and has been a strong supporter of her husband’s music career. Andraia has some screen credits, appearing in music videos and reality TV shows.

Andraia Allsop is rock musician Wolfgang Van Halen's wife

Though they started dating circa 2015, Andraia Allsop and Wolfgang Van Halen's wedding was held on October 15, 2023, in their living room. Speaking to People about it, Allsop said:

Our goal was just to bring all of our closest family and friends together. The past few years, not only with the world, but also with personal tragedies, haven't been the easiest, but we wanted to create this wedding as a celebration not only for us to get married, but a celebration for the people we love.

The reception that followed the wedding was attended by about 90 guests and held in the backyard of their Los Angeles home. The stage was decorated with string lights and blooming flowers to create a fairytale atmosphere.

Andraia and Wolfgang were first acquainted on Instagram

The couple first connected through Instagram DMs, and their relationship developed quickly from there. Wolfie sent the first message while staying in a hotel during a Van Halen tour. Nicki Swift noted that he was on the Van Halen tour and was excited when Allsop responded to his message.

Wolfgang and Allsop linked up for a first date in Los Angeles. Andraia felt they were made for each other from that very first meeting. Allsop expressed the same sentiment, saying their first date was a special night.

Andraia Van Halen is a keen photographer

Although Andraia’s personal Instagram account is private, she has another account dedicated to photography. She has several fascinating pictures of her husband performing on stage.

The software engineer posts pictures of her cats, including Andy Reese, Sir Henry, and Bubby Bubberson. She also shares professionally shot photos from her visits to Buckingham Palace and Chicago.

She is family-oriented and has proved this at her wedding

Andraia Allsop loves her family, as shown when she asked her paternal and maternal grandmothers to be her flower girls.

It was also Andraia’s idea to include her late father-in-law in their wedding seating arrangements. Andraia, while speaking to People about it in October 2023, said:

We'll be having an empty chair that would've been his at the ceremony… We cleared out all the bookshelves, and we've just lined them with photos of our family, our loved ones, people who've passed, people who couldn't make it.

Allsop and her mother-in-law, Valerie Bertinelli, are besties

Wolfgang Van Halen’s wife and his mother have mutual respect. They are united in their support for all things Mammoth WVH. Bertinelli told Loud Wire in 2023:

It brings me such a nice sense of peace knowing Wolfie and Andraia have each other for the rest of their lives. They really ‘get’ one another. Their humour is very similar, they like similar things, they know how to give each other space, and they’re just so comfortable together.

Allsop has reportedly appeared on Bertinelli’s show, Valerie’s Home Cooking, including the Starry Movie Night episodes. Bertinelli believes that Eddie Van Halen would have been excited about her marriage to Wolfgang.

She offered to lend Allsop a special necklace that Wolfie’s late father had given her.

Wolfgang Van Halen's wife is a computer science graduate

Allsop was an undergraduate at the University of Utah when she began dating Wolfgang Van Halen. Some Facebook posts show she competed in the 2011 Miss Utah competition.

Andraia graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science and interned as a software engineer. Software architect Jon Featherstone mentored Allsop during her internship at the Salt Lake City tech firm Infrastructure. She gave a glowing review on the latter’s LinkedIn, writing:

Andraia was a quick study and picked up on a new technology stack and working environment very quickly… She was able to add immediate value to our team and codebase. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend her for a software engineering role.

Frequently asked questions

What happened to Valerie Bertinelli's son? In addition to his marriage and music career, Wolfgang Van Halen has also undergone a successful weight-loss transformation.

In addition to his marriage and music career, Wolfgang Van Halen has also undergone a successful weight-loss transformation. Does Wolfgang Van Halen have children? The musician and his wife, Allsop, have yet to consider having children.

The musician and his wife, Allsop, have yet to consider having children. Who was the love of Eddie Van Halen’s life? Eddie Van Halen, Andraia’s late father-in-law, was married to Valerie Bertinelli.

Conclusion

As part of one of rock’s most iconic families, Andraia Allsop has gracefully embraced her role while maintaining her individuality. Her love and support for Wolfgang not only strengthen their bond but also help keep the Van Halen spirit alive for a new generation.

