Did Mark Consuelos' salary on Live match Kelly Ripa's $22 million?
Mark Consuelos' salary on Live with Kelly and Mark is reportedly less than that of his wife, Kelly Ripa, who earns $22 million. He joined his wife as co-host in 2023, and quickly became a fan favourite.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Mark Consuelos' profile summary
- A look at Mark Consuelos' salary on Live
- Mark Consuelos' net worth
- Mark Consuelo's career and income sources
- Mark Consuelos' age and early life
- About Mark Consuelos' wife and children
- Trivia
- Final word
Key takeaways
- Mark Consuelos' salary on Live is not publicly documented. However, he reportedly earns less than his wife, who has an annual salary of $22 million.
- Mark Consuelos has an estimated net worth of $40 million primarily from his acting career.
- He joined Live as a co-host in April 2023.
Mark Consuelos' profile summary
Full name
Mark Andrew Consuelos
Date of birth
March 30, 1971
Age
54 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth
Zaragoza, Spain
Current residence
New York City, United States
Nationality
American
Father
Saul Consuelos
Mother
Camilla
Siblings
Two
Relationship status
Married
Wife
Kelly Ripa
Children
Michael Joseph, Lola Grace, and Joaquin Antonio
Education
University of Notre Dame and the University of South Florida
Profession
Actor and talk show host
Net worth
$40 million
Social media
A look at Mark Consuelos' salary on Live
Mark Consuelos is a co-host on the daytime talk show Live with Kelly and Mark with his wife, Kelly Ripa. Although his salary on the show is not publicly documented, he once revealed during an interview with Variety that he does not earn as much as his wife. He said,
This is my first contract on the job, so I shouldn’t make anywhere near what she makes. … I’m the newbie, so yeah, I won’t be playing hardball for sure.
Exploring Kelly Ripa's salary on Live
According to Forbes, Kelly Ripa's salary on Live is reported to be $22 million. During an interview with Variety, she talked about how she fought to get fair pay. She said,
I don’t think they wanted to pay me. I think they had to pay me. I was trying to walk out the door and close it behind me. And I think they really figured out rapidly that they had screwed up in a major way, and it was not a good look. I think that was really the impetus behind paying me fairly. They had no choice.
Does Kelly Ripa make more than Mark Consuelos?
Kelly Ripa earns more from Live than Mark Consuelos. However, during their early career days, Mark earned much more than his wife despite having less experience than she did.
In a 2021 interview with Bustle, Kelly talked about the pay disparity. She said,
I watched my husband who had no acting experience when he got his job at All My Children, much the same way I had no acting experience.
And he was paid more than me immediately. It was immediate. I just couldn’t believe how quickly they were willing to pay the man more than the woman…It’s bothered me ever since.
Mark Consuelos' net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mark Consuelos' net worth is estimated at $40 million. His wealth primarily stems from his successful acting career and TV hosting.
His wife, Kelly Ripa, has a net worth estimated at $120 million. She derives her earnings as a talented actress and talk show host.
About Mark Consuelos' salary per episode from Riverdale
Mark Consuelos' pay from Riverdale is not publicly known. However, stars were paid around $40,000 per episode. Mark appeared as a regular cast member from seasons 2 to 5 and as a guest star in the sixth season.
Mark Consuelo's career and income sources
Mark Consuelo is an American actor and talk show host, best known for his role as Mateo Santos on All My Children and as Hiram Lodge on Riverdale. Here is how he accumulated his fortune throughout the years:
Acting
Mark Consuelos was an exotic dancer before debuting his acting career in 1994 on shows like Fortune Hunter and SeaQuest 2032. His breakout role was in 1995 as Mateo Santos on the soap opera All My Children.
Mark has since featured in over 53 films and TV shows. These include:
Year
Movies/TV shows
Role
2025
9-1-1
Tripp Houser
2024
The Girls on the Bus
Biff De La Pena
2023
How I Met Your Father
Juan
2022
Only Murders in the Building
Mabel's Dad
2020
Katy Keene
Hiram Lodge
2019
Broad City
Brad
2017
Queen of the South
Teo Aljarafe
2016
Nine Lives
Ian Cox
2014
A Walk Among the Tombstones
Reuben Quintana
Production
Consuelos has also ventured into production, with over 32 production credits under his name. These include:
Year
Movies/TV shows
2025
Running with the Wolves
2023
Big RV Remix
2022
House of Chico
2022
Best in Show
2022
The Disappearance of Cari Farver
2021
Work Wife
2017
Fire Island
Talk show host
Mark is a co-host of Live with Kelly and Mark, a morning talk show. The show, produced by WABC, has been hosted by Mark and his wife, Kelly Ripa, since April 2023.
Did Mark Consuelos threaten to leave Live?
Consuelos did not threaten to leave the Live franchise for good. However, he joked about exiting after his co-star told him that Girl Scouts were discontinuing two of their popular flavours - Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay. He said,
No, no! Do not — if it’s the Samoa, I’m going to walk off set right now.
Mark Consuelos' age and early life
Mark Andrew Consuelos (aged 54 as of 2025) was born on March 30, 1971, in Zaragoza, Spain, to an Italian mother, Camilla, and a Mexican father, Saul. He grew up alongside his two older siblings.
Consuelos attended Bloomingdale Senior High School before joining the University of Notre Dame. He later transferred to the University of South Florida, where he graduated with a degree in marketing in 1999.
About Mark Consuelos' wife and children
Mark Consuelos is married to Kelly Ripa, a TV personality and actress. The couple met in 1995 on the set of the soap opera All My Children. The celebrity couple got married in 1996 and has welcomed three children together.
Their first child, Michael Joseph Consuelos, was born on June 2, 1997. Their secondborn, Lola Grace, was born on June 16, 2001. The couple's youngest child, Joaquin Antonio, was born on February 24, 2003.
Trivia
- Mark is an ordained minister and has officiated weddings.
- His eldest son, Michael Consuelos, played his younger version in Riverdale.
Final word
Although Mark Consuelos' salary on Live does not match his co-host $22 million annual pay, it showcases his strong appeal and star power. It highlights the show's popularity and his influence in forming a powerhouse duo with his longtime partner.
