Did Mark Consuelos' salary on Live match Kelly Ripa's $22 million?

Mark Consuelos' salary on Live with Kelly and Mark is reportedly less than that of his wife, Kelly Ripa, who earns $22 million. He joined his wife as co-host in 2023, and quickly became a fan favourite.

Mark Consuelos and his wife, Kelly Ripa, on April 29, 2023 (L), in Washington D. C., on April 30, 2023 (R). Photo: @instasuelos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Mark Consuelos' salary on Live is not publicly documented. However, he reportedly earns less than his wife, who has an annual salary of $22 million .

is not publicly documented. However, he reportedly who has an annual salary of . Mark Consuelos has an estimated net worth of $40 million primarily from his acting career.

estimated net worth of primarily from his acting career. He joined Live as a co-host in April 2023.

Mark Consuelos' profile summary

Full name Mark Andrew Consuelos Date of birth March 30, 1971 Age 54 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Zaragoza, Spain Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Father Saul Consuelos Mother Camilla Siblings Two Relationship status Married Wife Kelly Ripa Children Michael Joseph, Lola Grace, and Joaquin Antonio Education University of Notre Dame and the University of South Florida Profession Actor and talk show host Net worth $40 million Social media Instagram

A look at Mark Consuelos' salary on Live

Mark Consuelos is a co-host on the daytime talk show Live with Kelly and Mark with his wife, Kelly Ripa. Although his salary on the show is not publicly documented, he once revealed during an interview with Variety that he does not earn as much as his wife. He said,

This is my first contract on the job, so I shouldn’t make anywhere near what she makes. … I’m the newbie, so yeah, I won’t be playing hardball for sure.

Mark Consuelos and his wife, Kelly Ripa, at Stadio Nuovo Romagnoli, on September 3, 2024. Photo: @instasuelos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Exploring Kelly Ripa's salary on Live

According to Forbes, Kelly Ripa's salary on Live is reported to be $22 million. During an interview with Variety, she talked about how she fought to get fair pay. She said,

I don’t think they wanted to pay me. I think they had to pay me. I was trying to walk out the door and close it behind me. And I think they really figured out rapidly that they had screwed up in a major way, and it was not a good look. I think that was really the impetus behind paying me fairly. They had no choice.

Does Kelly Ripa make more than Mark Consuelos?

Kelly Ripa earns more from Live than Mark Consuelos. However, during their early career days, Mark earned much more than his wife despite having less experience than she did.

In a 2021 interview with Bustle, Kelly talked about the pay disparity. She said,

I watched my husband who had no acting experience when he got his job at All My Children, much the same way I had no acting experience.

And he was paid more than me immediately. It was immediate. I just couldn’t believe how quickly they were willing to pay the man more than the woman…It’s bothered me ever since.

Mark and his father, Saul, on October 30, 2022 (L). Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, on February 15, 2022 (R). Photo: @instasuelos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Mark Consuelos' net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mark Consuelos' net worth is estimated at $40 million. His wealth primarily stems from his successful acting career and TV hosting.

His wife, Kelly Ripa, has a net worth estimated at $120 million. She derives her earnings as a talented actress and talk show host.

About Mark Consuelos' salary per episode from Riverdale

Mark Consuelos' pay from Riverdale is not publicly known. However, stars were paid around $40,000 per episode. Mark appeared as a regular cast member from seasons 2 to 5 and as a guest star in the sixth season.

Mark Consuelo's career and income sources

Mark Consuelo is an American actor and talk show host, best known for his role as Mateo Santos on All My Children and as Hiram Lodge on Riverdale. Here is how he accumulated his fortune throughout the years:

Mark on December 15, 2023 (L). Mark and Kelly Ripa on March 3, 2025 (R). Photo: @instasuelos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Acting

Mark Consuelos was an exotic dancer before debuting his acting career in 1994 on shows like Fortune Hunter and SeaQuest 2032. His breakout role was in 1995 as Mateo Santos on the soap opera All My Children.

Mark has since featured in over 53 films and TV shows. These include:

Year Movies/TV shows Role 2025 9-1-1 Tripp Houser 2024 The Girls on the Bus Biff De La Pena 2023 How I Met Your Father Juan 2022 Only Murders in the Building Mabel's Dad 2020 Katy Keene Hiram Lodge 2019 Broad City Brad 2017 Queen of the South Teo Aljarafe 2016 Nine Lives Ian Cox 2014 A Walk Among the Tombstones Reuben Quintana

Production

Consuelos has also ventured into production, with over 32 production credits under his name. These include:

Year Movies/TV shows 2025 Running with the Wolves 2023 Big RV Remix 2022 House of Chico 2022 Best in Show 2022 The Disappearance of Cari Farver 2021 Work Wife 2017 Fire Island

Talk show host

Mark is a co-host of Live with Kelly and Mark, a morning talk show. The show, produced by WABC, has been hosted by Mark and his wife, Kelly Ripa, since April 2023.

Did Mark Consuelos threaten to leave Live?

Consuelos did not threaten to leave the Live franchise for good. However, he joked about exiting after his co-star told him that Girl Scouts were discontinuing two of their popular flavours - Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay. He said,

No, no! Do not — if it’s the Samoa, I’m going to walk off set right now.

Mark and his wife, Kelly Ripa, on July 11, 2021 (L). Mark Consuelos's parents, Saul and Camilla Consuelos (R). Photo: @instasuelos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Mark Consuelos' age and early life

Mark Andrew Consuelos (aged 54 as of 2025) was born on March 30, 1971, in Zaragoza, Spain, to an Italian mother, Camilla, and a Mexican father, Saul. He grew up alongside his two older siblings.

Consuelos attended Bloomingdale Senior High School before joining the University of Notre Dame. He later transferred to the University of South Florida, where he graduated with a degree in marketing in 1999.

About Mark Consuelos' wife and children

Mark Consuelos is married to Kelly Ripa, a TV personality and actress. The couple met in 1995 on the set of the soap opera All My Children. The celebrity couple got married in 1996 and has welcomed three children together.

Their first child, Michael Joseph Consuelos, was born on June 2, 1997. Their secondborn, Lola Grace, was born on June 16, 2001. The couple's youngest child, Joaquin Antonio, was born on February 24, 2003.

Mark and Kelly on March 10, 2025 (L). Their three children: Michael Joseph, Lola Grace, and Joaquin Antonio, on August 24, 2022 (R). Photo: @kellyripa on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Trivia

Mark is an ordained minister and has officiated weddings.

His eldest son, Michael Consuelos, played his younger version in Riverdale.

Final word

Although Mark Consuelos' salary on Live does not match his co-host $22 million annual pay, it showcases his strong appeal and star power. It highlights the show's popularity and his influence in forming a powerhouse duo with his longtime partner.

