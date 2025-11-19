Madlanga Commission: Evidence Leader Accuses Brown Mogotsi of Lying

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson challenged businessman Bown Mogotsi, who testified before the Mdlanga Commission of Inquiry

Mogotsi's testimony began on 18 November 2025 and took place days after he allegedly survived an assassination attempt

Chaskalson said that Mogotsi, who has been linked to suspected cartel bosses, lied on oath, and Mogotsi defended himself

Brown Mogotsi was called a liar. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — An evidence leader at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has accused witness Brown Mogotsi of lying after Mogotsi alleged that he was an agent.

Mogotsi appeared before the Madlanga Commission on 19 November 2025 in Tshwane. Matthew Chaskalson said that as an agent, Mogotsi would be a professional liar. Mogotsi replied and said that agents are bound by rules and cannot lie if not on a mission.

Chaskalson asked him if it is a rule as an agent not to lie under oath, and he agreed. Chaskalson then showed him portions of an affidavit he gave. Mogotsi alleged that he was a government employee who worked in the Office of the Minister of Police. Chaskalson then asked Mogotsi if the statement was true. Mogotsi said he statement was not true.

Mogotsi accused of perjury

Mogotsi said that when he introduced himself to an unidentified general, he did not inform him that he was an agent. He said that when asked how the general could get a promotion from you, he said he responded that he was a government agent.

“I stand by my submission that you are lying. You lied under oath. You are a professional liar,” Chaskalson said.

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News