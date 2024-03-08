A TikTok video of a boy receiving a pair of new Nike Jordan sneakers has gone viral on the popular app

The footage shows the boy fitting the stylish kicks as he dances with much enthusiasm and delight

The video captured many viewers' hearts as they commented on how happy and appreciative the boy was

A video shows a young boy's pure joy at receiving a new pair of Nike Jordan sneakers. Image: @thullymillyzungu

Source: TikTok

A little boy's genuine gratitude for receiving a pair of Jordan sneakers has won online admiration.

TikTok captures boy's joy over Jordan sneakers

A TikTok video by @thullymillyzungu shows a family member helping the boy put his new sneakers on as he dances and sports the biggest smile on his beaming face.

The video captured the boy's pure joy as he danced and flexed his new footwear, while his family clapped and cheered in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Sneakers are very important," the heartwarming post was captioned.

Check it out below:

SA shows grateful boy love

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who expressed how touching and refreshing it was to see a child so appreciate to receive a gift, saying he deserved even more.

Wema KoKo Banda replied:

"With such a response, I'll buy him the whole world."

Wethu commented:

"So, no one is gonna talk about the dance moves ."

Vulithuba♥️♥️wrote:

"‘A grateful heart, is a magnet for miracles’, love this for him♥️."

Adoma, beauty commented:

"How I wish my only son would appreciate my efforts as a single mum ."

Buhle reacted:

Lalela ❤️."

user7014799541778 said:

"Waze wangchaza bo. Mahle amatekki."

Tshedza_m wrote:

"This is how my mom expects me to act when she buys me ginger Mary Tops ."

Mahlase❤️ commented:

"Ngaze ngamthanda♥️♥️♥️nihlale nimgcine ejabule please."

Asiphe Madebe replied:

"❤️Waze wajabula bakithi."

Sdieh replied:

"Klowomzuzu mina angkwazi nje ukjabula."

TikTok video of dancing kid clocks 2.7m views

In another story, Briefly News reported that a stylish boy crushed TikTok's Yey Challenge so hard that users declared the challenge closed.

This was after his mother @jaaabu0 captioned his dancing in the video below with the question, as king, whether they should close the challenge.

This is how they responded to the video that received 2.7 million views:

@Mbalenhle advised: "His parents better not sleep on his talent please, dance school is a must. He is very talented."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News