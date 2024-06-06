Skomota is trending again after a viral video showed him conducting a suspected cleansing ceremony in a river

The video, shared on X, features Skomota sitting naked in the river, allegedly cleansing himself from kissing 350 women

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some supporting the ceremony and others criticising the public nature of the video

Controversial media personality Skomota is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The star who recently made headlines after he was spotted kissing and touching a fan seemingly conducted a cleansing ceremony in a river.

A video of Skomota naked in a river has gone viral online. Image: @SACelebUpdates

Source: Twitter

Video of Skomota's suspected cleansing ceremony goes viral

Another day, another Skomota scandal. The dancer who shot to fame for his Skomota dance, which became viral on TikTok, allegedly conducted a cleansing ceremony in a river.

A video of the star sitting naked in a river was shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by a user with the handle @Am_Blujay. The post's caption read:

"Skomota washing away the spirit of all the 350 women he has kissed so far."

Fans react to Skomota's cleansing ceremony

As expected, social media users weighed in on the star's viral video. Some said a cleansing ceremony was long overdue, while others noted that the video should have been kept private.

@Tshebiyadira01 said:

" Mfana understands cleansing is important."

@BBK29_ commented:

"And he will go back to kissing them after this What a waste of time."

@sayit75772063 added:

"This has been long overdue. The rate was going with was absolutely not normal. Let’s hope the cleansing will work."

@CalvinHlogie said:

"It looks like every dude around Skomota is always looking for that right moment to be Vino Snap and make him trend, regardless of the dude doing rituals that were supposed to be a secret."

@ConieLangalanga noted:

"I really didn’t need to see a video of Skomota naked."

