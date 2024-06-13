A woman shared candid pictures of herself and her Checkers coworker on TikTok

The lady defended her relationship with the guy after netizens were concerned about the man’s girlfriend’s feelings

The woman said that the girl should calm down as they are just friends, but the pics say otherwise

Mzansi feels fooled by a woman who’s downplaying her relationship with a coworker.

Two coworkers fool Mzansi into believing they are a couple with candid pictures posted on TikTok. Image: @the_munchies

Source: TikTok

A TikTok clip posted by @the_munchies showed a slideshow of two cuties who could be mistaken for a couple.

Honesty is the best policy

A lady on TikTok boggled our brains when she posted a slideshow of herself and her coworker very cosy. People were concerned about what the girlfriend thought of their seemingly cosy relationship.

The woman brushed it off by saying that she and the gent are just friends. Mzansi is not at all convinced because the pictures say otherwise.

In one photo, the gent is seen sleeping on the woman’s shoulder, the woman is then seen sleeping on his lap, the gent is again seen kissing the woman’s cheek, very close to her lips.

The woman captioned the clip:

“WE ARE JUST FRIENDS.”

Watch video below:

Family album

The pictures in the slideshow are enough to start a family album. It seems that all they do at work is have a cute photoshoot.

The pair also goes out on dates and documents those memories too. Mzansi is not at all convinced that the pair are just friends:

@ThandohM is not one to play wityh and called the couple out:

"Neh girl don't play with us that's your man and yall look so cute together."

@Tanya Langeveldt Boo said that besties do not look at each other that way:

"I don't think so he's giving you heart eyes."

@LadyBubu shared that besties do not kiss:

"I have been besties with my bestie for 14yrs...we don't have kissing pics ngeke!!!"

Mjolo ke drama man

Briefly News reported that a woman on TikTok told Mzansi her bizarre story of being cheated on by her "knight in shining armour". Khaya Sibindi amazed netizens with what she tolerated after her fiancé cheated on her with an 18-year-old girl.

Sibindi recorded a four-part series on TikTok to tell her bizarre story properly. Sibindi shared that it was another ordinary day at the office until a young woman paid her a surprise visit to give her the shock of her life.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News