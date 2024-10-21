Mzansi did not appreciate one lady's remarks about a man who had been busy on his laptop after work

Lebo Malete shared a taxi with a guy who had occupied the front seat and entertained himself with his portable device

Social media users had the man's back by clapping back at the woman's attitude and uncalled-for behaviour

Lebo Makete filmed a guy who had been busy on his laptop after work hours in a taxi back home and caught smoke.

Mzansi clapped back at a lady who trolled a guy in a taxi. Image: @lebomalete

Source: TikTok

The lady was bothered by the gentleman working on his device while he was in a public vehicle.

SA claps back at lady mocking gent in taxi

Mzansi always claps back at weird behaviour, especially when caught on camera. The most memorable moment when South Africans came together to defuse bad behaviour was when a man proposed at KFC and was ridiculed by a woman who found the gesture tacky.

In a recent video that has now gone viral, a lady filmed a man in a taxi watching a movie on his laptop while occupying the front seat. The hun mocked the gent's behaviour and pointed it out as showing off:

"Taxi chronicles after work. He's legit watching a movie."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to mean girl energy

South Africans did not agree with the woman's views and clapped back:

@a_m_rams sared her story of working in a taxi:

"I once gave a whole presentation in a taxi. I had an appointment that took longer than anticipated. I explained myself, and the whole taxi kept quiet until I was done."

@LuigeK explained:

"The biggest problem about taxis is people can't do what they need to do cause someone thinks they are showing off. Certain things are urgent and need to get done."

@MissG💎shared:

"Corporate people will understand this; it's not show off."

@Noks asked:

"What's the difference between doing this in a Taxi and doing it ko Gautrain?"

@Lisa Sikembula was disappointed:

"Those that say it's showing off, man, I'm scared of the poverty mentality. Just because of a laptop or laptop?"

@daddysonly.girl commented:

"I've done this so many times, going to campus running late because I couldn't afford to miss it."

@sheldon highlighted:

"People sit at restaurants and coffee shops doing this. Nothing wrong here."

@mlungu explained:

"The township is so toxic that you can't even do anything without someone up your case. If this was Sandton or Umhlanga, it wouldn't be a problem."

SA ridicules lady on Facebook for tipping waiter

Briefly News also reported that a South African lady took to her Facebook to share her generosity towards a server after giving them a beefy tip. The former waitress, Jeanett Leotla, explained in a viral post why she made it rain for the server.

Social media users were not happy about Leotla posting about the good deed and claimed that tipping should not be a thing. A waiter with six years of experience told Briefly News how tips work at her restaurant and her rates per hour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News