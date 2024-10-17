A South African woman was uninspired and defeated when she was unable to secure her desired job

The lady had graduated from the University of the Western Cape with a bachelor's degree in Social Work

Social media users were underwhelmed and shared their unemployment stories in the comments

Khanyisile Ziqhu realised that her degree was nothing but a piece of paper as it had not opened the right doors for her.

A South African lady warned the youth about going to university. Image: @khanyisile_ziqhu

The saying 'education is the key to success' were just words to the lady who ended up working in retail.

Lady advises SA not to study social work

Many students graduate from university but never secure a job in their field of study. Some are in call centres, some in retail, street vendors, or at home.

Khanyisile Ziqhu, who obtained a degree in Social Work, is now a packer for Checkers. The lady expressed her disappointment in a TikTok video advising young people not to study the social work course as finding a job is rare:

"A degree is just a paper you don't need."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman not needing degree

Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Someleze Somie Silo shared:

"I'm an accounting graduate in a call centre."

@Nele_khumalo explained:

"I am using my Psychology degree in the corporate sector. Now, I'm doing my honours. I would apply for any graduate position, especially if they say they want social sciences but don't specify. I also do short courses."

@DR.A.P Zkhali T.B 🙃plugged the lady:

"Hey, sis, I just saw your post here. There's a clinical organisation here in Nyanga called Etafeni. The agency's social work department needs a social worker."

@Tshego Sithebe commented:

"At this point, it's a paper I need to throw away."

@ThegoTago share:

"When I see people struggling like me, I feel like crying. It is like we were born to study hard and struggle."

@happy_9122222 wrote:

"I thought the social work course was closed now coz there are no jobs."

Why South Africans are still unemployed

Briefly News also reported that a Mzansi man went viral on TikTok after sharing why many South Africans remain unemployed in 2024. Mj filmed a skit that showcased how certain members of a company sabotage new applicants' careers in the name of nepotism.

Social media users were emotional after watching the video and found the video to be accurate.

