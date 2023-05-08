A woman from the USA has gone viral on TikTok after a video of her getting married while pregnant received a negative comment from an online user

Instead of letting the hate get her down, the woman received an outpouring of support from netizens who stood by her side

The young lady addressed the hateful comment and asked the keyboard warrior to stay in their lane

A pregnant woman from the USA received backlash after she shared a heartfelt post about her wedding.

Preggo lady receives backlash for flaunting wedding

TikTok user @thebellesophie uploaded a video of her wedding day while proudly showing off her baby bump. While most people were happy for the couple, one user left a nasty comment, saying that getting married while pregnant is nothing to be proud of.

The woman didn't let the negative comment get to her. Instead, she shared a follow-up video addressing the hate.

Watch the video below:

Netizens defend pregnant bride on TikTok after online user leaves hurtful comment on her wedding video

People worldwide took to social media to defend her and criticise the person who had left the hurtful comment. The kind and supportive individuals left some inspiring words:

@Emmy said:

"People are so bitter."

@Daisydoll_x commented:

"Some people get pregnant and still don’t get the ring. Leave her alone."

@Miss_Lastlaugh said:

"The short wedding dress is everything."

Shantee_Organics commented:

"It's giving me envy and frustration with life, do you, baby."

@Shem said:

"That comment is wild. Some people come on here just to spread negativity."

@Miss T commented:

"Listen if he loved her before the baby and wanted to ensure that his child grew up in a family, then no problems. She is happy. He is happy."

@CN said:

"What a spiteful comment. You look gorgeous. Wishing you all the happiness in the world."

@Yas Pimentel commented:

"Before pregnancy, while pregnant after babies, people marry when they feel the time is right."

