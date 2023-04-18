Wits Business School terminated Mapaseka Mokwele's contract over a friend's assault allegations

Radio personality Mapaseka and friend Thandi Makubele's friendship hit rock bottom after an alleged assault incident

Mokwele seeks damages in a lawsuit against Makubele over the alleged malicious disclosure of personal information

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Radio Personality Mapaseka Mokwele faces allegations of assault. Images: @mapasekamokwele

Source: Instagram

Mapaseka Mokwele, a well-known radio personality, and her friend Thandi Makubele's 15-year friendship have reportedly hit rock bottom after allegations of assault have led to the termination of Mokwele's contract at Wits Business School.

Alleged assault incident leads to contract termination for Mapaseka Mokwele

After failed attempts to resolve the matter privately, the case has now escalated to the High Court.

According to TimesLive, the incident occurred during a September fundraising conference in Cape Town. Thandi allegedly disclosed personal and sensitive information about Mapaseka during a presentation, despite Mapaseka's previous requests to keep such information confidential.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Later, during a private dinner, Thandi allegedly informed a waiter about Mapaseka's social standing and influence, despite the radio personality's discomfort with such disclosures.

Thandi Makubele accused of disclosing personal information about Mapaseka Mokwele

TimeLive's report says that Mapaseka claims to have sent Thandi a text message expressing her upset over the incident, but Thandi allegedly disregarded her plea to stop. The Radio 2000 host allegedly nudged Thandi's knee with her foot under the table as a form of protest.

A report in The South African states that Thandi reported the incident as an assault to the human resources office at WBS, where Mapaseka was employed. Thandi also provided pictures of alleged bruises on her leg, claiming they were taken an hour after the incident.

Thandi Makubele's absence hinders resolution in Mapaseka Mokwele's case

Thandi did not attend subsequent virtual and in-person meetings to address the issue, leading to Mapaseka's inability to plead her case and call witnesses in a hearing.

As a result, Mapaseka's participation at the conference was terminated immediately, and later, Wits Business School informed her that her contract would not be renewed.

Tbose and Mapaseka Mokwele get married for 3rd time: "We are a story written in heaven"

Briefly News reported on Mapaseka Mokwele marrying hubby Thabo Mokwele for the third time.

Congratulations are in order for Mzansi's celebrity couple Tbose and Mapaseka Mokwele, who tied the knot again to mark two decades of marriage.

The celebrity couple, known for keeping their private life away from the spotlight, went all out for their anniversary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News