JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is working on the issues that led to the non-payment of beneficiaries using gold cards.

SASSA has blamed its non-payment of beneficiaries on technical glitches. Image: Nardus Engelbrecht

The agency apologised to those unable to withdraw their grants at post offices. Glitches were experienced at South African Post Office (SAPO) outlets that affected customers who attempted to make over-the-counter payments, deposits, and withdrawals.

The services could be accessed through retail outlets that provide a cashback option.

Interim Postbank CEO Lucas Ndala said every service interruption is taken seriously, TimesLIVE reported.

He said IT teams have been tasked to resolve the technical challenges affecting over-the-counter branch transactions. Ndala encouraged customers to use retailers and ATMs as alternatives.

The service said its gold cards function fully within the national payments system, similar to any other bank card, according to News24.

Citizens react to the glitch:

Charlene Tineal Wepener said:

“They should apologise to those that they lying to about getting alternative income.”

Olga Masonti commented:

“I thought maybe I was punching the incorrect pin… I tried thrice and failed. I even kept on checking the balance as well and there was nothing.”

Mcusi Ndlunkulu Yako Dlamane posted:

“Ohk we hear they are apologising neh... so when are they going two fix the glitch in their system.”

Aisha Lindiwe Mathanda wrote:

“Not just at the post office, even ATM are not withdrawing money for Sassa gold card holders. Mothers are livid.”

Charles Mekgwe added:

“Very sad and frustrating.”

