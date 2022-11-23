A Johannesburg resident has exposed a JMPD officer for driving a car with an expired licence disc after he was fined for the same offence

The police department admitted that a few JMPD vehicles had expired discs, but that is no fault of the officers

South Africans found the whole situation hilarious and shared their experiences with police officers who broke the law

JOHANNESBURG - It's quite hard to follow the law when officers of the law break the rules too, and that is how one Johannesburg resident felt after being handed a fine for having an expired licence disc.

Motorist exposes traffic officials, breaking the law, expired licence disc

Unhappy with his ticket, Mikey Klipin took it upon himself to check the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department's (JMPD) officers' licence disc and found that the vehicle also had an expired licence disc.

South Africans found the whole situation hilarious and pointed out the irony of the officers enforcing the law when they do not follow it either.

According to TimesLIVE, the 55-year-old man was on his way to Killarney when he was pulled over at the corner of Beryl Street and Joe Slovo Drive in Yeoville on Sunday, 20 November.

Klipin told the publication that they were two JMPD vehicles at the scene, one had an up-to-date licence disc, and the minibus had an expired disc. Klipin added that after noticing the disc, he jokingly asked the officer if he would also write himself up for the same offence.

He said that he understood that the officer was in a tough position and held no responsibility in ensuring licence discs were up to date. He headed to the licencing department to renew his disc the next day.

While many South Africans pointed out the irony, the JMPD told SundayTimes that they are aware that some JMPD officers are driving around in vehicles with expired licence discs, particularly Toyota Quantum and Nissan Impendulo minibuses.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed that there were more vehicles with expired licence discs, and the department's service provider, Afrirent Fleet Management, is responsible for licence disc renewals.

Fihla explained that there were a few snags in renewing these licence discs because JMPD's business register number was blocked at the licensing department.

The JMPD spokesperson added that the officers were doing their jobs and had to ensure that the rule of law was followed, and they needed to continue executing their duties.

South Africans share hilarious stories of officials breaking the law

@shangase_mfundo said:

"In Durban, they stopped me for not wearing a seat belt, and after they gave me a ticket, they drove off without wearing their seat belts."

@Mpumelelo_M1 said:

"Maybe we should have a slogan for this country "South Africa: The land of endless possibilities. Literally! " .

@Pono2450 said:

"They stopped me for a cracked wind screen, and I asked them about theirs, which was worse than mine. The answer was to write us a ticket if you have a book."

@steyn_riaan said:

The same thing happened to me about 15 years ago. Normal police van. Stopped me. Called me over to his vehicle. He's going to give me a ticket for not wearing my seatbelt. I notice that he's also not wearing his seatbelt. He doesn't care. I take it to court. Judge laughs at me."

