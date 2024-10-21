A woman on TikTok went viral after she showed off the gourmet meals she enjoyed during her stay at a private hospital

Caitlin Morris lived the soft life after she was admitted and recorded her experience for her internet friends to see

Social media users were impressed by the standard of the institution just by reviewing their mouthwatering menu

Caitlin Morris made many South Africans consider seeking medical aid after sharing her luxurious stay at a private hospital.

Mzansi was amazed by a lady's hospital-like stay at one of South Africa's private hospitals. Image: @your.girl.caits

Source: TikTok

The lady had Mzansi losing it after documenting the food quality she ate after giving birth to her baby.

Lady's soft life at Melomed hospital

People often complain about how horrible it is to be admitted and live in a hospital where the food is ghastly, nurses are impatient and rude, and all you can think of is your comfy bed at home.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Caitlin Morris stunned Mzansi with her comfortable experience at one of South Africa's private hospitals, Melomed Private Hospital. Morris showed off the gourmet meals she ate during her stay at the institution, including:

Breakfast:

Toasted bread

Sliced tomato

Fruit Salad

Scrambled eggs

Mince

Butter

Lunch:

Chickpea and avocado salad

Wild Mushroom pasta

Chocolate brownies served with ice cream

Breakfast:

Cheeseburger

Muesli

Morris also shared dinner with her boyfriend in her hospital room. Her mom and dad treated her to a lovely three-course meal of her choice from the hospital menu:

"Things I ate while I was in hospital."

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's stay in hospital

Social media users were stunned by a lady's luxurious stay at a hospital:

@Ri✨ was puzzled for a minute:

"I'm trying to figure out if this is South Africa cause what."

@akeefah davids explained:

"I gave birth at Melomed with my first, gave birth at Mediclinic with my second & I missed the food. The food is unmatched."

@mangwane399 shared:

"Melomed is always the best when it comes to food, and Vincent Pallotti lacks it, but it is up to their doctors and fast service as well as nurses."

@tashreeka🌼complimented Melomed for their five-star service:

"I'll never forget my maternity stay at Melomed Gatesville. I felt like I was in a hotel. They literally come around with a menu every day."

@Nurie cannot wait to get her medical aid:

"One day, I'm gonna get that medical aid. I see it's nice on that side. It's ghetto out here."

@T. flexed:

"We're living nice this side, and then some still say, 'I won't waste my money on medical aid' shame."

@Kay✨shared:

"Even the water tastes lekker."

@scarves_by_ak wrote:

"I gave birth two months ago, and I still think about the food."

@Manto Khumalo made plans to give birth at Melomed:

"I am definitely having my next child there."

@Cyndi kept a souvenir:

"I even kept my menus to remind me of how lekker their food was when I had my baby at Melomed."

@❤️commented:

"There's no treatment like this; I will get pregnant on purpose because, wow."

Curro student shows off her impressive lunch

Briefly News also reported that a teenage girl who goes to Curro has gained online attention for her impressive lunch meal and personality. The private school student is seen in a TikTok video displaying her meal while her classmate was filming her.

Viewers reacted to the clip with amazement, and thousands of them thought the meal was very fancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News