Mzansi roasted one lady after sharing footage of her ensuite rental in a house in the suburbs of Cape Town

Natalie Wera made sure to follow her dream of living in the mother city with no definite plan of how she was going to afford her new lifestyle

Social media users were floored after seeing a woman's living space in Cape Town

Natali Wera bared it all for her followers in a viral clip as she showed off her one-room rental in a house located in her dream city.

Mzansi roasted a lady's dull one-room rental in Cape Town. Image: @weratotheworld

Source: TikTok

The lady is currently renting an ensuite in a house in Cape Town's suburbs.

Mzansi roasts lady's ensuite rental

Natali Wera followed her luxurious dream of living in Cape Town. However, her journey in the mother city was not easy, and she documented her experiences on TikTok.

Wera shared her minimalistic living space and floored Mzansi. Her bed was covered in neutral linen that matched her curtains. She also had an ironing station situated on top of her headboard and a shower a couple of feet away from her bed.

The lady's home was underwhelming to most, but she was just happy to be living her dream:

"POV: You live in Cape Town, so the only "rent you can afford is a room, but oksalayo, you live in Cape Town!"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi roasts lady's home in Cape Town

Social media users were floored by the lady's living space and commented:

@Omar Ndaya joked:

"That looks like a hospital. I had to pause multiple times to see if you were wearing a blue thing."

@dumisani banda trolled the lady:

"You live in an intense care unit (ICU)."

@Light-Yagami🧣shared:

"You don't know what God has done for you. I've started making friends with homeless people as I am."

@purplereign💜guessed the lady's rent:

"I know you are probably paying +R5K pm for that."

@AteaureanBABE shared:

"Cape Town stresses me."

@Ta Tyler sided with the lady:

"I'm with you; a win is a win."

Student sleeping next to toilet

Briefly News also reported that a student shared their humbling accommodation on a popular Facebook group chat. Ace had Mzansi concerned when he posted his living situation, where his sleeping area is right next to the toilet pot.

Social media users shared their concerns and thoughts in the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News