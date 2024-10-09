Global site navigation

“Better Than Being in the Streets”: SA Concerned About Student Sleeping Next to Toilet
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A student shared their humbling accommodation on a popular Facebook group chat
  • Ace had Mzansi concerned when he posted his living situation, where his sleeping area is right next to the toilet pot
  • Social media users shared their concerns and thoughts in the comments section

A young man shared his living situation on Facebook, where over 1.3K people engaged in a post he shared.

SA worried about student living next to toilet
A South African student had Mzansi concerned about his living situation after sharing a now-viral post on Facebook. Image: @Jasmin Merdan
The young chap concerned many with his tiny home where everything is at arm's length.

SA concerned about student sleeping next to toilet 

South Africans were concerned after seeing a viral post about a student's humbling living situation. The lad posted his home on a popular Facebook group and received over 1.3K engagements.

The fella sleeps next to a toilet pot, a recycled cardboard mini kitchen, and a tiny bed. The gentleman knows that the tough times are not forever and shared:

"We all start somewhere."

Mzansi reacts to viral Facebook post

Social media users were touched by the viral post and shared their thoughts:

@Mosea Refilwe Baracussia Dineo commented:

"Still better than being in the streets. There's shelter."

@Ingrid Defrend shared a story;

"As long as it's what you can only afford. I once dated a guy who was dashing expensive liquor bottles at a club only to find this set up at his place. On a more positive note, it looks all clean and neat."

@Lewis Sakiss Musiya wrote:

"They put us in prison and think we are going to be suffering. You're doing extremely fine."

@Mpumi Matumza was stunned:

"I don't think this is real."

@Talent Mupesa was convinced:

"This is prison."

@Delish Corner commented:

"What's going on here? There is no proper ventilation. God have mercy."

Man shows off living space, Mzansi loves it

Briefly News also reported that a gentleman took to social media and showed off his living space to social media people. The man shared pictures of his place in a popular Facebook group where people post their houses.

The online community reacted to the post, with many showering the guy with positive messages.

