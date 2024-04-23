A TikTok video documents a couple's remarkable journey of building their beautiful home from scratch

From laying the foundation to adding the finishing touches, viewers were amazed by the construction process

Thousands of netizens cheered and applauded the couple's dedication to turning their dream into reality

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

A woman flaunted her massive house in a TikTok video. Image: @persssie

Source: TikTok

For many, owning a home is a distant goal, but one TikTokker proved that with determination and hard work, dreams can become a reality.

Woman flaunts newly-built home

She showed the entire process of building her stunning home from the ground up in a video on her TikTok account @persssie. She said the double-storey house was constructed in 7 months.

The labourers are seen working in the clip that gained 460,000 views and more than 3,000 comments and shares.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Netizens amazed by house video

Viewers were amazed by the time and effort that went into turning the vacant plot of land into a humble abode.

Watch the video below:

Many netizens posted messages of congratulations and praise. They said they are inspired by the couple's remarkable achievement.

@mariaking said:

"May it be filled with peace, love and laughter till infinity."

@stelafinsky stated:

"7 months? You guys are rich rich."

@Waheartnyora posted:

"Lord I am clapping for them because you who began the good work will bring it to completion for us too."

@Nadin shared:

"This beautiful. Congratulations. I am manifesting a house like this in Jesus' name. "

@Tommoscott wrote:

"This is exemplary work. The colour scheme is also on point. "

@Felmo highlighted:

"Keyword: My husband and I. Congratulations! "

@JoyceKyalo30 added:

"Mine is draining my pocket I swear not easy congratulations guys."

@Ayannacloset mentioned:

"I for sure know I need to build this on my own. God hear me!"

Homeowner shows off new house built from scratch

In another article, Briefly News reported that a new homeowner's TikTok video has grabbed the attention of netizens across Mzansi. The video flaunts the stunning house that was recently built.

Viewers were awed by the young woman's remarkable accomplishment. The TikTok video captures the exterior shot of the house, highlighting its elegant architecture.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News