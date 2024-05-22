Western Cape Premier Alan Winde posted a picture of veteran actor Pierre van Pletzen wearing a DA t-shirt

The DA leader's caption shared how Pletzen, who played Oubaas in 7de Laan, endorsed the Democratic Alliance

While some netizens supported Winde and Pletzen' others couldn't help but bring up his 7de Laan character

DA leader Alan Winde shared a post of veteran actor Pierre van Pletzen wearing a DA t-shirt. Images: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images and X/@alanwinde

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde shared a picture of veteran actor Pierre van Pletzen wearing a DA t-shirt on 22 May 2024.

Alan Winde on Oubaas' emdorsement

In the X post, Winde (@alanwinde) implied that Pletzen, who played Oubaas on 7de Laan, endorsed the DA:

Winde's post comes a week before South Africans head to the polls for the General Election on 29 May 2024.

DA ready for General Election

The party said it was confident that its election campaign was watertight. It revealed this before its final election build-up rally in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, on 26 May 2024. Briefly News reported that the party's head of policy, Matt Cuthbert, denied claims that its campaign sought to paint the DA as Mzansi's saviour.

Netizens weigh in

While some social media users supported Pletzen and the DA, others couldn’t help but bring up his 7de Laan character, Oubaas, who broke his partner Hilda’s heart.

@AlexVoultepsis said:

“VIVA DA.”

StueyMax added:

“Well played.”

@Lebogang_ML commented:

“He broke Hilda's heart this one.”

@CedricMoja44962 stated:

“Let's rescue SA, vote for DA.”

@Alulu25 said:

“He broke Hilda’s heart multiple times, so I don’t trust him.”

DA's claims of employing 8 out of 10 in Western Cape debunked

Briefly News reported that the DA claimed it managed to get eight out of 10 people employed in the Western Cape.

During its manifesto launch in Tshwane in February 2024, DA leader John Steenhuisen made this bold assertion.

Africa Check debunked his claim and proved that the political party did not create that many jobs.

