SA reacts to Jackie Phamotse's reaction to Witness D's voice note

Controversial author and media personality Jackie Phamotse responded to Marius "Vlam" van der Merwe's voice note on Saturday, 6 December 2025

Van der Merwe, who is famously known as "Witness D”, was shot dead in front of his family in Brenthurst, Brakpan, over the weekend

South Africans commented on Vlam's last voice message, which was shared on social media after he died

Award-winning author Jackie Phamotse commented on Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe's last voice message before he was gunned down over the weekend.

The media personality, who previously made headlines when she was under house arrest, reacted to Witness D's last message on social media.

Marius “Vlam” van der Merwe, known as the man who testified anonymously as “Witness D” before the Madlanga Commission, was shot dead in front of his family in Brenthurst, Brakpan.

eNCA reporter Yusuf Abramjee @Abramjee shared Witness D's voice note on his X account on Saturday, 6 December 2025.

"Here is the voice note Marius v d Merwe sent to me hours before he was gunned down," said Abramjee.

Phamotse replied Abramjee on her X account on Saturday, 6 December 2025 and asked: "Did he hand over this information?"

Social media responds to Van Der Merwe's voice note

@nataciamokoka replied:

"Normally, when some say they have all this information, it's documented and encrypted, sealed, and another person very close to them knows about it. This man knew he was going to be killed, and he wasn't going to take the truth with him to the grave. Mark my word, this will come out."

@mossad_michael reacted:

"The only solution to our crisis is to make sure we remove this government as soon as possible and by any means available at our disposal."

@neightm04 said:

"There’s the plausible deniability.. After his testimony, anyone could’ve taken him out. We can’t even solve a murder where someone was shot in a house full of people; this one isn’t getting resolved anytime soon. No state official is going to jail for this."

@Mazwai4_ replied:

"This is not complete, post the rest of it. I wonder who you showed this to, sir?Because I have a feeling that person you showed this to may have alerted the kingpin of the ZamaZama, hence the sudden reaction to take him out n I also don't think Julius Mkhwanazi is involved in this."

@meekcd wrote:

"I hope he wrote a made recording about who else is involved and gave it to his wife. She must hand it over to the #MadlangaCommission so the country can hear who these corrupted people are."

