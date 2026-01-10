Dr Musa shared a TikTok video of the time he spent overseas during the festive season

The media personality and medical doctor showed the people his sense of humour while at a tourist hotspot in North America

South Africans were in stitches over Dr Musa's antics while he was enjoying his time in the USA, but still missing South Africa

In a video on TikTok, Dr Musa had people laughing after showing his behaviour while in the USA. The South African celebrity often travels with his wife, and for the festive season, he was in New York.

The hilarious video that Dr Musa shared was a viral hit. Hundreds of people commented with jokes on the video that he shared in New York.

Dr Musa was doing the most in New York during the festive season. The doctor and his wife are frequent travellers. Even though Musa was overseas, he showed he missed South Africa by doing the phara walk at a Christmas tree in New York. The doctor walked like a phara, saying that he was bringing the same energy even overseas. Watch the video of Dr Musa having fun in New York below:

South Africa jokes about Dr Musa

Many people thought that the video that Dr Musa shared was hilarious. The video was hilarious to people who could relate to Musa, who was reminiscing about rampant crime in South Africa while overseas.

People cracked jokes about the doctor's phara walk in New York. Read online users' comments below:

Faith Sharleen Nkala was amused:

"Mara they said you are fully booked..🤔 Soze silatshwe la..🙌🤣👌🔥🔥👌"

MissGee Aspiring CA(SA) gushed:

"You're representing us well lapho phara lam😂"

PearlBhebhe said:

"Turns out he's an actual medical doctor, like he went to school for it and studied 😔"

Mommy & Girls Sweet Treats joked about Dr Musa's antics:

"It's giving I am Dr by profession, there by Mzansi, but iphara by the streets of New York ..😂"

Positive Vibes only remarked:

"These people around them are unaware of the danger that surrounds them once this move/walk is pulled 😭"

Rose_Mabale🌹 encouraged Musa's spectacle:

"Eb’tsotsini 🤟🏽 world wide."

Lesedi said:

"This guy has always been funny🤣🤣🤣from his YOtv days."

Ngwedi_Spaces was in stitches:

"There shall be no phara-less city on this earth 😂"

Tasha T♡ cracked up:

"It's him and always doing the most random things on this app 😭😭🤞🏼"

Phumelele Khumalo said:

"😂😭Uyahlupha shame (so troublesome) Dr Musa.. such a clean, educated phara."

