How much did Shaq's yacht cost? Everything you should know

Shaq's yacht, a Pershing 72 superyacht, cost him an estimated $1.7 million. He purchased the Italian-made sporty luxury vessel in 2018 and famously asked fans to help him name it.

Shaq O'Neal with his yacht in 2018 (L) and during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw on December 05, 2025, in D.C. (R). Photo: @shaq on Instagram/Kevin Dietsch on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Shaquille O'Neal owns the Italian-made Pershing 72 superyacht.

The boat is a sporty vessel designed for speed and luxury, accommodating up to 24 guests.

Shaq's yacht was nicknamed "Free Throw" by fans, a reference to his struggles with free throws in the NBA.

How much did Shaq pay for his yacht?

The retired NBA legend spent approximately $1.7 million on the Pershing 72 superyacht in 2018, according to various sources, including The Sun. Conflicting reports reveal that Shaq's yacht cost a massive $250 million, while others reveal $10 million and $3.2 million. The former Miami Heat centre has not shared the boat's exact price.

Five facts about Shaq O'Neal. Photo: @shaq on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The sleek features on Shaquille O'Neal's yacht

Pershing yachts have a standout sporty and sleek open design. Shaq O'Neal's Pershing 72 superyacht was created by Fulvio De Simoni, an internationally acclaimed Italian yacht designer.

The boat is approximately 72 feet (22 meters) long and can reach speeds of up to 45 knots or 52 mph. It is described as a floating mansion featuring a VIP room, three twin cabins, three bathrooms, a kitchen, and a master seven-double stateroom with modern decor.

The Pershing 72 superyacht can host 24 guests and 16 crew members. Guests can relax in the fully equipped spa & sauna or two hot tubs on the vessel's main deck.

Fans named Shaq's yacht

After purchasing his luxury boat, Shaquille O'Neal asked fans on social media to help him name the new toy. Fans suggested names like WhaleShaq, Shaquatica, Sea Shaq, The Pearl, Shark Shaq, Queen of Shaq, Shaqston Howell IV, Blue Chip, Shaquisha, Seaqhille, Shaqdiesel, and Shaqapulco.

The winning fan suggestion was Free Throw. The joke around it was that the 7-foot-1 former athlete was never going to sink it.

O'Neal was a dominant NBA player but famously struggled with free throws during his 19 seasons in the league, averaging 52.7% from the charity stripe. Other franchise teams developed the "Hack-a-Shaq" strategy that involved intentionally fouling Shaq whenever his team had the ball far away from the hoop to force him to the line and limit his offensive threat.

Shaquille O'Neal attends the 'Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies Mobile Sneaker Event' on September 29, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A rich old man motivated O'Neal to own a yacht

Before becoming an owner, Shaq O'Neal used to rent a yacht, although people thought he owned it because of his status. He shared in a March 2024 episode of The Big Podcast that he was motivated to work harder after encountering a man with a mega yacht in the Bahamas.

I'm chilling, I'm just sitting there, I don't know what pulled up next to me. This is the biggest thing I've ever seen in my life, and was pretty... It's an 80-year-old guy with a young wife and all her friends. I got mad, and I got jealous. A guy like me, jealousy motivates me. I was like, 'That's gonna be me in 10-15-something years. I'm gonna be an old rich guy on a big yacht in the Bahamas'.

The Basketball Hall of Famer is estimated to have a net worth of $500 million in 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His yearly income is around $60 million from his post-NBA entrepreneurial ventures.

Shaquille O'Neal during the EBONY Power 100 Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 04, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo: Chad Salvador (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Shaq's yacht is a small part of his massive asset ownership. The Basketball Hall of Famer has been spotted on his luxury boat vacationing in places like the Bahamas, Mykonos in Greece, Spain, Croatia, and Miami, Florida.

READ MORE: Shaq's businesses: What companies does he own today?

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Shaq O'Neal's business empire. His portfolio is a lucrative mix of franchises, tech investments, real estate, and sports.

The retired NBA centre owns franchises of Big Chicken, Papa John's, Five Guys, car washes, and fitness centres. He also has investments in Lyft, ABG, Ring, Google, and Reebok, where he serves as President of Reebok Basketball.

Source: Briefly News