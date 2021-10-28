When Tom Hank's isn't busy making blockbuster Hollywood movies, the celeb is stumbling upon weddings on his beach walks

Tom has become a seasoned wedding crasher ever since 2016 when he photobombed a couple who had just tied the knot

The couple was delighted to have the actor join them for a few photos and said it was the perfect way to complete an already perfect day

When you're Tom Hanks everybody will be pleased to see you enter a wedding without an invitation. The Hollywood star has added yet another wedding to his list of crashes and peeps just love it. Tom even stopped for a few snaps with the happy brides after congratulating them on their special day.

Brides Diciembre and Tanisha Ferris would have never imagined that Tom Hanks would someday be a part of their wedding photos. The South African reports that Tom was enjoying a casual day at the beach when he stumbled across a wedding. The actor watched the happy couple for a while before he decided to approach them.

After joining the celebrations and having a brief conversation with the two brides, Hanks asked Diciembre and Tanisha if he could take a few photos with them for memory sake. The already excited newlyweds agreed and the snaps have warmed everyone's hearts since.

Tom seems to really love weddings because a stunt like this is not a first for him. BBC reports that in 2016 the actor stumbled upon Elisabeth and Ryan's wedding while jogging through Central Park in New York. The couple was in the middle of taking photos when Tom joined them for a few snaps.

