Who is Raphy Pina? Age, spouse, family, height, career, net worth, profiles

Raphy Pina is a music producer, CEO of Pina Records, and manager to his fiance Natti Natasha and longtime friend, Daddy Yankee. He has had several run-ins with the Law and is currently facing charges regarding the possession of several illegal firearms. With his newborn daughter with fiance and Latina legend Natti Natasha waiting at home, this trial could not have come at a worse time.

Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina attend the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on September 23, 2021. Photo by Rodrigo Varela

Source: Getty Images

Raphy Pina and his music label are generally associated with the reggaeton style of music, which is very popular within the Latino community. Raphy Pina's dad was also from the music industry and strongly influenced his son's path.

Raphy Pina's profile

Full name: Rafael Antonio Pina Nieves

Rafael Antonio Pina Nieves Nickname: Raphy or Mr SoldOut

Raphy or Mr SoldOut Famous for: Puerto Rican music producer and founder of Pina Records

Puerto Rican music producer and founder of Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan, Puerto Rico Date of birth: 4 July 1978

4 July 1978 Zodiac: Cancer

Cancer age: 43 years in 2021

43 years in 2021 Current residence: Caguas, Puerto Rico

Caguas, Puerto Rico Nationality: Puerto Rican

Puerto Rican Ethnicity: Latino

Latino Sexuality: Straight

Straight Raphy Pina's spouse: Carolina Aristizabal (divorced)

Carolina Aristizabal (divorced) Children: Antonio, Rafael, and Mia and Vida

Antonio, Rafael, and Mia and Vida Parents: Rafael and Mia

Rafael and Mia Siblings: Victor

Victor Raphy Pina's height: 5 feet 9 inch

5 feet 9 inch Weight: 90kg

90kg Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Black

Black School: Unspecified

Unspecified Occupation: Record producer

Record producer Net worth: $5 million in 2021

$5 million in 2021 Instagram: @raphypina

@raphypina Facebook: RaphyPina

RaphyPina Twitter:

Farruko and manager/producer Raphy Pina pose for media with the "sold out" certification at Coliseo Jose M. Agrelot, earning his nickname "Mr. SoldOut." Photo by Gladys Vega

Source: Getty Images

Biography

Not much is known about the childhood of Rafael Antonio Pina Nieves other than he is a Puerto Rican born in San Juan on 4 July 1978. Who is Raphy Pina's mother? This musical mystery was born to Mia and Raphael Sr, whom he was named for, is also in the music business.

A family affair

Carolina Aristizabal became Raphy Pina's wife on 3 December 2011 and is the mother of two of his children. Unfortunately, the couple split up due to accusations that Raphael was having an affair with Natti Natasha. They divorced in 2019.

Raphy Pina's children are named Mia (16), Monty (15), and Chingui (13), and most recently, newborn baby Vida.

Natasha gave birth to a healthy baby girl (at 6.8 pounds and 20 inches) at the South Miami Hospital at 9 a.m. on 22 May 2021. The ecstatic parents named their daughter Vida Isabelle, and the proud papa proposed in February 2021 while waiting for her to arrive.

Raphy Pina with his fiancee, Natti Natasha, and their baby girl, Vida Isabelle, along with her siblings Antonio, Rafael, and Mia. Photo: @nattinatasha_uruguay

Source: Instagram

Is Daddy Yankee related to Raphy Pina?

There is no direct relation between Raphael and Daddy Yankee, although they have been friends for many years, and their children, Chingui and Life Isabelle, even play together.

Daddy Yankee and his wife are also close friends with Raphael's girlfriend, Natti Natasha, and the two women are often described as being more like sisters than buddies.

Daddy Yankee performs during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show in Los Angeles, California, 2021. Photo by Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Life as a music producer

How old is Pina Records? In 1996, Raphael created this hip-hop music label and had represented many respected musicians, such as RKM & Ken-Y, Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee, and Plan B.

Other musicians that Pina Records represented:

Hector & Tito

Nicky Jam

Master Joe & O.G Black

Lito & Polaco

DJ Dicky

DJ Blass

DJ Magic

Mr. SoldOut operated as an executive producer on the documentary series Everybody Loves Nitti in 2020. He also acted as a producer on eight installments of the TV series, Bravas.

Raphael and his fiancée, Natti Natasha, created a self-named podcast for Youtube on 7 March 2021 to publish their regular vlogs and keep their followers up to speed on Pina Records activities.

Natti Natasha does some 'Squid Game' cosplay during the 2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Orlando, Florida. Photo by John Parra

Source: Instagram

Trouble with the Law

This music producer is facing two charges on 13 August 2020, one for the possession of an automatic weapon and the other for the possession of a handgun by a convicted criminal (after being found guilty of bank fraud in 2015.) He faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison for each count. In addition, his passport was ordered to be taken away, and a bail of $1 million was imposed. On 13 December 2021, "Mr SoldOut" entered a not guilty plea.

He was also charged with money laundering, given a two-year probationary sentence, and penalised $200,000 for his actions.

Pina Records has been in operations since 1996 and was founded by Raphael Pina Sr. Photo: @raphypina

Source: Instagram

What is Ralph Pina's net worth?

Raphy Pina's net worth is predicted to be $5 million in 2021. He has over a million followers and makes an average of $10,000 every month from his social media feeds. Natti Natasha, his fiancee, is worth more than twice as much as he is, with a net worth of over $1 million.

How old is Raphy Pina?

On 4 July 2021, Raphy Pina's age went up a notch as he celebrated his 43rd birthday. His fiance, Natti Natasha, is slightly younger, at just 35 years old.

Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina were very secretive in the beginning stages of their relationship. Photo by Alexander Tamargo

Source: Getty Images

It seems that Raphy Pina's run-in with authorities is not being taken lightly, as he faces charges of possession of several unlicensed firearms. However, we hope things do not escalate too severely for his family's sake.

