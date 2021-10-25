Sofia Hublitz is best known for her portrayal of 'Charlotte Byrde' in the exciting Netflix drama series Ozark, which we first got to watch back in 2017. She has since landed vital roles in two movies, Ida Red and What Breaks the Ice, steadily gaining momentum in the entertainment industry. Find out more about when her gorgeous face first appeared on our screens and how she is accomplishing her dream of becoming a Hollywood actress.

Sofia Hublitz signed with the United Talent Agency in 2016, a year before she landed her role of Charlotte Byrrde in Ozark. Photo by Dan MacMedan

Source: Getty Images

It is hard to believe that this stunning bombshell has not been taken off the markets, but it seems that Sofia Hublitz is not letting romance distract her from her goals. Check out the outstanding accomplishments this talented young actress has made so far in her short entertainment career with Briefly.co.za.

Sofia Hublitz' profile

Full name: Sofia Hublitz

Sofia Hublitz Famous for: playing ' Charlotte Byrde' in Ozark

playing Charlotte Byrde' in Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Date of birth: 1 June 1999

1 June 1999 Zodiac: Gemini

Gemini age: 22 in 2021

22 in 2021 Current residence: New York

New York Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Sexuality: unconfirmed

unconfirmed Sofia Hublitz' parents: Sosie Hublitz and Keiran Lawrence Gaugan

Sosie Hublitz and Keiran Lawrence Gaugan Sofia Hublitz' boyfriend: unconfirmed

unconfirmed Siblings: unconfirmed

unconfirmed Sofia Hublitz' height: 5' 4" (1.63 m)

5' 4" (1.63 m) Weight: 49 kg (108 lbs)

49 kg (108 lbs) Eye colour: Green-blue

Green-blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde School: Professional Children's School of Manhattan

Professional Children's School of Manhattan Occupation: Actress

Actress Sofia Hublitz' net worth: approx. $500 thousand in 2021

approx. $500 thousand in 2021 Sofia Hublitz' Instagram: @sofiahublitz_ ( de-activated)

@sofiahublitz_ de-activated) Facebook:

Twitter:

Sofia made her television debut as a contestant on MasterChef Junior when she was just 14 years old. @sofiahublitzfanpage/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Where is Sofia Hublitz from?

This talented young actress was welcomed into the world by Sosie and Keiran on the first of June 1992 in Richmond, Virginia. When she was seven years old, her family relocated to New York City, where she pursued her dreams by studying acting at the Professional Children's School of Manhattan. Her mother, Sosie, is an established restaurateur and chef at the North Carolina OBX and Millie's Diner, and her father sadly passed away in 2018.

Her television debut was at the age of fourteen when she appeared as a contestant on the hit reality show MasterChef Junior in 2013. She wowed the judges and viewers with her skills and spunky attitude and managed to nab 8th place and a foot into the door of showbiz. Her next appearance was alongside comedian Louis C.K on the hilarious sitcom Louie the following year. However, the role that gained her the most recognition is her contribution to the ominous episodes of the Netflix series Ozark.

From left: Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Jason Bateman and Sofia Hublitz attend the Premiere Of the second season of Netflix's "Ozark." Photo by Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

How old was Sofia Hublitz in Ozark season 1?

Ozark is a dramatic crime series that first aired in 2017, making the accomplished young actress sixteen at the time of its release. She reportedly earns $10 thousand for each episode of this popular Netflix feature. The cast of Ozark were twice nominated by the Screen Actors Guild Award for "Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series" in 2019 and 2021.

Sofia plays the headstrong and troubled fourteen-year-old Charlotte Byrde, who is the daughter of the money-laundering couple Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney). Charlotte has endured a great deal throughout the series, from wanting to be free of her parents to getting involved in the world of narcotics by assisting them.

Sofia Hublitz' movies and TV shows

Ozark (Charlotte Byrde) - 2017-2022

(Charlotte Byrde) - 2017-2022 Ida Red (Darla Walker) - 2021

(Darla Walker) - 2021 What Breaks the Ice (Sammy) - 2020

(Sammy) - 2020 Horace & Pete (Young Sylvia) - 2016

(Young Sylvia) - 2016 Louie (Danielle Hoffman) - 2014

(Danielle Hoffman) - 2014 MasterChef Junior (8th place) - 2013

Two can keep a secret in this suspenseful crime drama featuring Sofia Hublitz and Madelyn Cline. This movie was recently released for streaming on 1 October 2021. Photo: @wbtifilm/Instagram

Source: Instagram

What happened to Sofia Hublitz' Instagram?

Sofia Hublitz' social media accounts were quite influential, with over 78,000 Instagram followers alone. Unfortunately, and for no apparent reason, the stunning actress deleted her Instagram account in 2020, shortly before the release of the third season of Ozark. We hope that she will show her beautiful face on the platform again in the future, but for now, you can still follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

One could speculate that she deactivated her account to avoid all the Ozark fans' negative comments about Sofia's character, Charlotte. However, with comments such as "whiny and annoying" alongside your name, we do not blame the youngster for putting some boundaries in place.

Not everyone is a fan of Sofia Hublitz' character, 'Charlotte Byrde' on the Netflix crime series "Ozark". Photo: @beefin_with_bae/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Sofia Hublitz is just 22 years old and already making a name for herself in Hollywood. We anxiously wait to see what Charlotte Byrde gets up to in the next season of Netflix's suspenseful drama series, Ozark. Her nail-biting thriller What Breaks the Ice was only just released for streaming, so get yourself to the nearest screen to catch your favourite young actress in action. If American crime drama is more your thing, Sofia has got you covered with her latest movie, Ida Red, which will hit our cinemas on 5 November 2021.

