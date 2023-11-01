Woo Wop is an American celebrity and social media content creator. He is famously known for his features on the hugely popular DuB Family YouTube channel. He has also amassed a significant following on his Instagram and YouTube platforms.

Apart from the content he shares on his social media platforms, Woo Wop is a musician. He has released hits such as I'm a Star and 4 Years Old.

Woo Wop's profile summary and bio

Woo Wop's age

As of October 2023, Woo Wop is 7 years old. He was born on 10 January 2016 in the United States. Details about Woo Wop's real name remain tightly guarded, although a source alleges his name is William John Wright Jr.

Woo Wop's parents

DuB Bridge, the YouTube content creator, is Woo Wop's dad. His content revolves around entertaining themes. He features his family members and friends. DuB left his full-time job in Michigan and relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a YouTuber. His brother inspired him by how much money he makes on the internet.

Wop's mother is called Brittany Jones. She is also a social media personality and enjoys over 80,000 followers on Instagram. She is also a content creator on YouTube.

How is Woo Wop related to DDG?

DDG and Woo Wop are related by blood. Woo Wop is DDG's nephew. DuB Bridge is DDG's elder brother, and they share a close bond. They often collaborate on projects on their YouTube channels.

DDG at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live held at The Novo on 8 August 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Izzy Nuzzo

Who is DDG?

DDG is an American singer-songwriter, rapper, actor and YouTube content creator. He was born on 10 October 1997 in Pontiac, Michigan, USA, as Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. His stage names are DDG and PontiacMadeDDG.

Darryl started making videos in 2014 and dropped out of Central Michigan University to pursue a career as a YouTuber and musician. He has multiple YouTube channels:

He shares content such as vlogs, gaming pranks, music and reaction videos. He has amassed over 1 billion views on his videos and has over 10 million subscribers combined from his channels.

As a musician, DDG is signed with Epic Records, although he also has his own record label, Zooted Music. Some of his most outstanding projects include:

Take Me Serious

Valedictorian

Die 4 Respect

“Arguments”

“Moonwalking in Calabasas”

“Money Long”

He has collaborated with artists such as Famous Dex, Lil Yachty, Gunna, NBA Youngboy, Zaytoven and NLE Choppa. DDG also enjoys playing the piano.

What is Woo Wop famous for?

Woo Wop is famous for his appearances on the DuB Family YouTube channel. His features in the videos have earned him massive popularity alongside his family. He is also carving out a career as a musician.

Woo Wop is also on YouTube. Woo Wop's YouTube has grown significantly and currently enjoys an audience of over 330,000 subscribers.

Does Woowop have Instagram?

The celebrity kid is also on Instagram, enjoying an audience of over 613,000 followers. His platform is a compilation of his humorous escapades and snippets of his everyday life.

Does Woo Wop have TikTok?

No, he does not have an official account on TikTok. Nonetheless, DDG, his uncle, often features him in his uploads on his TikTok account.

Woo Wop's height and weight

Accurate details about Woo Wop's measurements are not publicly available. He has long, braided black hair and dark brown eyes.

Woo Wop's net worth

Information about his finances and how much he rakes in from content creation is not publicly available. However, DDG's net worth is $2 million.

Quick facts about Woo Wop

Go through these facts about the celebrity child:

He has an older brother called Robel. Robel was adopted in 2016. He has frequently been featured alongside Kennedy Cymone on his YouTube channel. He lives in Beverly Hills with his family. Lil Uzi is his fan. He has shared a platform with Gunna and his uncle.

These details about Woo Wop explore his life as a celebrity child. He is in the limelight, and his social media platforms have attracted a significant following.

