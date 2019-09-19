Connie Chiume’s bio: age, family, career, net worth, Black Panther

Connie Chiume is a South African actress and filmmaker best known for her roles as Mamokete Khuze in Rhythm City and Mam'Sonto in Gomora. Chiume is one of the most popular veteran actresses in South Africa, having played wide-ranging roles in tens of local and international television shows and films. What else is there to know about the celebrated actress besides her prowess on the big screen?

Connie Chiume attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Interestingly, Connie initially pursued an entirely different career path before eventually venturing into acting. Here is a quick look at the renowned actress's life.

Profile summary

Full name Connie Temweka Gabisile Chiume Gender Female Date of birth June 5, 1952 Connie Chiume's age 70 years (as of 2022) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Welkom, Free State, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Divorced Children 4 Parents Wright Tadeyo Chiume and MaNdlovu Chiume Profession Actress Net worth $500,000 Instagram @conniechiume Twitter @ConnieChiume

Connie Chiume's biography

How old is Connie Chiume from Gomora? The actress was born on June 5 1952. This makes her 70 years old as of 2022. Her father, Wright Tadeyo Chiume, was a Malawian, while her mother, MaNdlovu, was a South African-born Zulu woman.

Connie attended a local primary school in Welkom before joining a school in Eastern Cape for her secondary school education. After completing high school, she enrolled in a nurse training college. However, she did not complete her nursing studies and eventually landed a job as a teacher.

Where was Connie Chiume born?

Connie Chiume during the official South African Premiere of Disney's The Lion King at the Johannesburg Country Club on July 18, 2019. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Is Connie Chiume from Malawi? No, she is not. Where does Connie Chiume come from? The actress was born in Welkom, Free State, making her a South African national by birth.

Career

After teaching for a while in her native country, Connie resigned and relocated to Israel and then Greece. While in Greece, she discovered her passion for the performing arts and began participating in stage plays. Her acting career gradually took off, with her big break coming in 1989 when she was cast to play Thembi in the TV series known as Inkom' Edla Yodwa.

Connie portrayed her TV show and film characters spectacularly and eventually caught the eye of various high-profile directors and producers. One of her biggest roles to date is that of Mamokete Khuse, a morally upright woman and mother figure in the hugely popular e.tv soap opera Rhythm City.

Is Connie Chiume in Black Panther 2?

Yes, the actress plays Zawavari in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her character is an elderly Wakandan sorcerer and mystical advisor to the royal family.

Filmography

Here is a look at the films and TV shows in which Connie has appeared.

Film/TV show Year Role Black Is King Herself 2020 Black Panther Mining Tribe Elder 2018 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Zawavari 2022 Blessers Ma-Lerato 2019 Chikin Biznis: The Whole Story! Thoko 1999 Fanie Fourie's Lobola Zinzi 2013 Gomora Mam'Sonto Molefe 2020 I Dreamed of Africa Wanjiku 2000 In My Country Virginia Tabata 2004 Inkom' Edla Yodwa Thembi 1989 Lerato Pastor 2015 Losing Lerato Gogo on Bus 2019 Mazinyo Dot Q Ma Mavuso 2004 Queen Sono Nana Rakau 2015 Rhythm City Mamokete Khuse 2015 Seriously Single Dineo's Mom 2020 The Air Up There Mrs Urudu 1994 The Line Rosie 1994 Thula's Vine Nothando 2017 Tierärztin Christine III: Abenteuer in Südafrika Unnamed character 1998 Warriors from Hell Marita 1990 What Did You Dream? Koko 2020 Zone 14 Stella Moloi 2007–2015

Where is Connie Chiume now?

The actress is still quite active in the acting industry, having most recently featured as Zawavari in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and as Mam' Zikode in the 2022 film Jewel. She recently visited the USA for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and for her lifetime achievement award at an event in Los Angeles.

She currently lives with some of her children in Johannesburg. Not much is known about Connie Chiume's house, though.

Who is Connie Chiume's husband?

Connie Chiume attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The renowned actress got married to a South African man in 1985. The two divorced in 2014 after about 29 years of marriage. They were blessed with four children (two sons and two daughters). Not much is known about Chiume's ex-husband's identity.

Height and weight

Connie is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall and weighs 150 pounds (68 kilograms). She has black hair and brown eyes.

Net worth

According to Ghanadmission, the renowned South African actress is worth $500,000. However, this is not an official net worth figure. Much of her fortune has come from earnings from her acting career.

Fun facts

Here are some fascinating facts about the renowned South African actress.

She has won three lifetime achievement awards at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards.

One of her daughters, Nothando Mabuza, is an actress.

Connie Chiume is undoubtedly one of the most decorated South African actresses today. Her lengthy acting career has seen her play numerous characters in varying films and television shows.

READ ALSO: King Misuzulu Zulu bio: age, wife, coronation, education, latest news

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about King Misuzulu Zulu. He was announced king after the demise of the previous Zulu interim leader, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini. Misuzulu's appointment to the throne was met with mixed reactions, including significant opposition from some of his siblings.

Who is the new king, why was there chaos surrounding his appointment, and who was he before his rise to the throne?

Source: Briefly News