Connie Chiume’s bio: age, family, career, net worth, Black Panther
Connie Chiume’s bio: age, family, career, net worth, Black Panther

Connie Chiume is a South African actress and filmmaker best known for her roles as Mamokete Khuze in Rhythm City and Mam'Sonto in Gomora. Chiume is one of the most popular veteran actresses in South Africa, having played wide-ranging roles in tens of local and international television shows and films. What else is there to know about the celebrated actress besides her prowess on the big screen?

Connie Chiume attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images

Interestingly, Connie initially pursued an entirely different career path before eventually venturing into acting. Here is a quick look at the renowned actress's life.

Profile summary

Full nameConnie Temweka Gabisile Chiume
GenderFemale
Date of birthJune 5, 1952
Connie Chiume's age70 years (as of 2022)
ZodiacGemini
Place of birthWelkom, Free State, South Africa
Current residenceJohannesburg, South Africa
NationalitySouth African
EthnicityBlack
ReligionChristian
SexualityStraight
Height in feet and inches5'8"
Height in centimetres173
Weight in pounds150
Weight in kilograms68
Eye colourBrown
Hair colourBlack
Marital statusDivorced
Children4
ParentsWright Tadeyo Chiume and MaNdlovu Chiume
ProfessionActress
Net worth$500,000
Instagram@conniechiume
Twitter@ConnieChiume

Connie Chiume's biography

How old is Connie Chiume from Gomora? The actress was born on June 5 1952. This makes her 70 years old as of 2022. Her father, Wright Tadeyo Chiume, was a Malawian, while her mother, MaNdlovu, was a South African-born Zulu woman.

Connie attended a local primary school in Welkom before joining a school in Eastern Cape for her secondary school education. After completing high school, she enrolled in a nurse training college. However, she did not complete her nursing studies and eventually landed a job as a teacher.

Where was Connie Chiume born?

Connie Chiume during the official South African Premiere of Disney's The Lion King at the Johannesburg Country Club on July 18, 2019. Photo: Oupa Bopape
Is Connie Chiume from Malawi? No, she is not. Where does Connie Chiume come from? The actress was born in Welkom, Free State, making her a South African national by birth.

Career

After teaching for a while in her native country, Connie resigned and relocated to Israel and then Greece. While in Greece, she discovered her passion for the performing arts and began participating in stage plays. Her acting career gradually took off, with her big break coming in 1989 when she was cast to play Thembi in the TV series known as Inkom' Edla Yodwa.

Connie portrayed her TV show and film characters spectacularly and eventually caught the eye of various high-profile directors and producers. One of her biggest roles to date is that of Mamokete Khuse, a morally upright woman and mother figure in the hugely popular e.tv soap opera Rhythm City.

Is Connie Chiume in Black Panther 2?

Yes, the actress plays Zawavari in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her character is an elderly Wakandan sorcerer and mystical advisor to the royal family.

Filmography

Here is a look at the films and TV shows in which Connie has appeared.

Film/TV showYearRole
Black Is KingHerself2020
Black PantherMining Tribe Elder2018
Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverZawavari2022
BlessersMa-Lerato2019
Chikin Biznis: The Whole Story!Thoko1999
Fanie Fourie's LobolaZinzi2013
GomoraMam'Sonto Molefe2020
I Dreamed of AfricaWanjiku2000
In My CountryVirginia Tabata2004
Inkom' Edla YodwaThembi1989
LeratoPastor2015
Losing LeratoGogo on Bus2019
Mazinyo Dot QMa Mavuso2004
Queen SonoNana Rakau2015
Rhythm City Mamokete Khuse2015
Seriously Single Dineo's Mom2020
The Air Up ThereMrs Urudu1994
The LineRosie1994
Thula's VineNothando2017
Tierärztin Christine III: Abenteuer in SüdafrikaUnnamed character1998
Warriors from Hell Marita1990
What Did You Dream? Koko2020
Zone 14 Stella Moloi2007–2015

Where is Connie Chiume now?

The actress is still quite active in the acting industry, having most recently featured as Zawavari in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and as Mam' Zikode in the 2022 film Jewel. She recently visited the USA for the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and for her lifetime achievement award at an event in Los Angeles.

She currently lives with some of her children in Johannesburg. Not much is known about Connie Chiume's house, though.

Who is Connie Chiume's husband?

Connie Chiume attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
The renowned actress got married to a South African man in 1985. The two divorced in 2014 after about 29 years of marriage. They were blessed with four children (two sons and two daughters). Not much is known about Chiume's ex-husband's identity.

Height and weight

Connie is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall and weighs 150 pounds (68 kilograms). She has black hair and brown eyes.

Net worth

According to Ghanadmission, the renowned South African actress is worth $500,000. However, this is not an official net worth figure. Much of her fortune has come from earnings from her acting career.

Fun facts

Here are some fascinating facts about the renowned South African actress.

  • She has won three lifetime achievement awards at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards.
  • One of her daughters, Nothando Mabuza, is an actress.

Connie Chiume is undoubtedly one of the most decorated South African actresses today. Her lengthy acting career has seen her play numerous characters in varying films and television shows.

