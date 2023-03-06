A group of Lutheran Church women amazed Mzansi with their neat uniform and high heels that made them look dignified

The women were praising and worshipping God on the side of a highway as cars were passing by

The TikTok video of the beauties went viral, and SA TikTokkers said they were ready to change denominations

A group of Lutheran Church women danced on the side of a highway. Image: @imaculateshozi

Source: TikTok

Young Lutheran Church ladies spread uplifting vibes on thousands of timelines on TikTok. The women wore their black and white uniforms, making the church attire fashionable. People from the church denomination said the ladies worshipping on the highway made them proud.

Beautiful women from Lutheran Church go viral

The TikTok video of the gorgeous women dancing and singing was posted by @imaculateshozi and gathered over 360 000 views. Mzansi people said the ladies' devotion was moving, and some asked for the location of their church because they wanted to join.

Watch TikTok video of the Lutheran women below:

SA TikTokkers react to Lutheran Church ladies' fire uniform

Some TikTok users complimented the group of women on their trendy high heels and undeniable beauty.

@nomqhhnn9k5 said:

"It is the shoe game for me."

@blessings7773 stated:

"There's this thing about our African women."

@mudza07 posted:

"You look beautiful my church mates."

@segasimotshwanedi mentioned:

"Proudly Lutheran, you are beautiful sisters."

@venoliaseleka shared:

"Praise the Lord, you guys make me miss church choir."

@user2220241287803 added:

"I like your skirts, where did you buy them?"

@matloumellisamalom wrote:

"My sisters in Christ, beautiful Lutherans."

@user5443434074618 said:

"I'm starting to love this church. Do you have a branch in Pretoria around Midrand. If yes, where is it located?"

Source: Briefly News