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“It Wasn’t Intentional”: Mzansi Man’s R3 Bank Balance Had Woman Asking Questions
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“It Wasn’t Intentional”: Mzansi Man’s R3 Bank Balance Had Woman Asking Questions

by  Jim Mohlala
3 min read
  • A South African young woman saw a man’s Standard Bank balance sitting at R3 and refused to let the matter go without answers
  • The man told her he had a second account, but just above R200 in a separate account did not exactly help his case
  • South Africans packed the comments section with their own stories after the clip spread widely across social media platforms

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A young man’s Standard Bank balance had a woman absolutely stumped, and South Africans online could not get enough of it.

Bank balance
The young woman stares at the bank balance and is totally shocked. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux
Source: Twitter

The whole thing played out on social media on 25 March 2026 when Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux shared a clip of a young woman who stumbled across a man’s banking app. She was not just shocked. She was genuinely confused and wanted answers right away. The man’s account balance was sitting at R3, and she needed him to explain himself fully.

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R3 and an explanation that did not quite land

When the woman pressed him about his account, the man pointed out that he had a second account elsewhere. That second account had around R200 in it, and he seemed to think that settled the whole matter. It did not settle anything, and she made that very clear with her expression.

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She kept going and wanted to know what he is going to use his R3 for. Her questions were not aggressive at all, and she was genuinely trying to understand the situation.

The internet finds something it can relate to

The comments section under the post turned into a gathering of people who are in similar positions themselves. Some shared their own stories of watching their balances sit in the negatives. The woman in the video was not trying to go viral at all. She was reacting the way honest people would react in that same situation.

Most people felt second-hand embarrassment on behalf of the guy. In a separate video, she wanted to understand how anyone allows their account to reach a single-digit balance.

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See the X post below:

Mzansi laughs at the situations

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@TUMELO_MPANE_ commented

“Some of us are on negative R3. The guy is way better than us. 😂”

@MrLusk30 wrote:

“She is yet to meet life's realities, this one . She said ‘don't let your account get to R3’ as if it was intentional. 😭”

@DBoyFreshLVX noted:

“She's going have a heart attack when she sees negative bank balances. 🤣😂”

@GZwonaka highlighted:

“So if she can see my bank account, she’s going to faint. She will see something like negative Drillion rand. 🤣”

@Keatlegile65246 commented:

“She probably has more than R50,000 in her account. 3 rand is a shock.”
Banking app
The young woman told the man not to do that to himself. Image: Kingpin memes
Source: Facebook

More times South Africans were shocked

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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