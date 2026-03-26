A South African young woman saw a man’s Standard Bank balance sitting at R3 and refused to let the matter go without answers

The man told her he had a second account, but just above R200 in a separate account did not exactly help his case

South Africans packed the comments section with their own stories after the clip spread widely across social media platforms

A young man’s Standard Bank balance had a woman absolutely stumped, and South Africans online could not get enough of it.

The young woman stares at the bank balance and is totally shocked. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

The whole thing played out on social media on 25 March 2026 when Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux shared a clip of a young woman who stumbled across a man’s banking app. She was not just shocked. She was genuinely confused and wanted answers right away. The man’s account balance was sitting at R3, and she needed him to explain himself fully.

R3 and an explanation that did not quite land

When the woman pressed him about his account, the man pointed out that he had a second account elsewhere. That second account had around R200 in it, and he seemed to think that settled the whole matter. It did not settle anything, and she made that very clear with her expression.

She kept going and wanted to know what he is going to use his R3 for. Her questions were not aggressive at all, and she was genuinely trying to understand the situation.

The internet finds something it can relate to

The comments section under the post turned into a gathering of people who are in similar positions themselves. Some shared their own stories of watching their balances sit in the negatives. The woman in the video was not trying to go viral at all. She was reacting the way honest people would react in that same situation.

Most people felt second-hand embarrassment on behalf of the guy. In a separate video, she wanted to understand how anyone allows their account to reach a single-digit balance.

See the X post below:

Mzansi laughs at the situations

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@TUMELO_MPANE_ commented

“Some of us are on negative R3. The guy is way better than us. 😂”

@MrLusk30 wrote:

“She is yet to meet life's realities, this one . She said ‘don't let your account get to R3’ as if it was intentional. 😭”

@DBoyFreshLVX noted:

“She's going have a heart attack when she sees negative bank balances. 🤣😂”

@GZwonaka highlighted:

“So if she can see my bank account, she’s going to faint. She will see something like negative Drillion rand. 🤣”

@Keatlegile65246 commented:

“She probably has more than R50,000 in her account. 3 rand is a shock.”

The young woman told the man not to do that to himself. Image: Kingpin memes

Source: Facebook

More times South Africans were shocked

Briefly News previously reported that a tourist’s video on the Red Bus captured Cape Town’s powerful winds and amused South Africans online.

previously reported that a tourist’s video on the Red Bus captured Cape Town’s powerful winds and amused South Africans online. A Zimbabwean woman shared her ancestry DNA results, revealing surprising links across different African regions.

A Limpopo man was taken aback when he discovered how many people live in informal homes in a Cape Town community.

Source: Briefly News