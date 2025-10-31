A Zimbabwean woman shared her ancestry DNA results, revealing surprising links across different African regions

Her story inspired others to explore their roots and appreciate Africa’s cultural and genetic diversity

The video sparked conversations about identity, heritage, and what it means to belong in a connected continent

South Africans were captivated by a Zimbabwean woman’s ancestry DNA results, which revealed fascinating African connections and inspired others to explore their roots.

A young Zimbabwean woman shared her ancestry DNA test story online. Image: @nia_hauwah

Source: TikTok

A Zimbabwean woman has left thousands intrigued after revealing her surprising ancestry DNA results online. The video, posted by @nia_hauwah on 12 July 2025, shows her sharing how her curiosity led her to take the test. She explained that she is a Shona woman from Zimbabwe, with a Swahili first name, Nia, and an Arabic surname, Hauwah. Wanting to understand how her name and background connected, she decided to explore her roots through an ancestry DNA test. When the results arrived, she discovered she was 42% Southern Bantu, 38% Western Bantu, 10% Cameroonian, and 10% Eastern Bantu; findings that took her by surprise and sparked huge interest online.

The video, posted by TikTok user @nia_hauwah, gave viewers a glimpse into how DNA testing can open doors to understanding one’s heritage and identity. For Nia, it wasn’t just about percentages but also about making sense of her personal history and cultural background. Her revelation resonated with many who have similar questions about their own ancestry, especially in Africa, where migration and cultural blending have shaped generations. The test reminded people that African identity is layered, diverse, and filled with fascinating connections across regions and languages. It also inspired others to consider exploring their own roots to gain a deeper appreciation for where they come from.

Viral ancestry DNA test discovery

After being shared on TikTok, Nia’s video quickly gained traction, reaching over 17,000 likes and more than 200 comments from viewers intrigued by her results. People were fascinated by the breakdown and how it reflected the continent’s cultural interconnections. Some commented that they were inspired to take their own ancestry tests, while others shared similar stories about unexpected findings in their DNA. @nia_hauwah’s TikTok account is publicly accessible, and the video was shared publicly. DNA results are estimates that give insights into heritage rather than absolute definitions of ancestry.

Mzansi users and other African viewers found the video both educational and inspiring. Many said they were fascinated by how the results showcased Africa’s deep-rooted connections, while others expressed pride in seeing how genetics reflect the continent’s unity. The video sparked meaningful discussions about identity and the importance of understanding one’s lineage. It also encouraged people to look at ancestry not as a mystery, but as a journey of self-discovery that celebrates Africa’s diverse heritage.

A Zimbabwean woman’s ancestry DNA test revealed fascinating African roots. Image: @nia_hauwah

Source: TikTok

Mzansi inspired by woman’s DNA discovery

Sindicateaid:

“100% African blood and not a single trace of European blood; you’re beautiful, queen!”

Linde | MSc, Software Engineer commented:

“Wow, this is fascinating! I’ve just sent my sample off too. My dad’s Zimbabwean and my mum’s Jamaican, so I’m really curious to see my results.”

Hiraya said:

“I’m mixed Black, but I never really knew my dad. I did the same DNA thing with Ancestry, and it showed 18% Southern Bantu, 10% Western Bantu, 9% Pakistani/Indian, 8% Saudi Arabian, 4% Eastern Bantu, and 1% Cameroon, so interesting!”

Maureen🇰🇪 commented:

“The great Bantu migration that formed the Kenyan and Eastern Bantu people actually came from Cameroon; so this totally makes sense!”

ski19 said:

“Haaa maya, I know I’m 100% Zezuru; straight from the heart of Zimbabwe!”

Rayford commented:

“100% Bantu, that’s common among us in Southeast Africa. The roots run deep!”

Tasha said:

“If I took that test, I’d definitely come out 100% Bantu too. 😭😭”

Nkululeko Mlilosno commented:

“Your results make you a third or fourth-tier Southern African princess. I’m intrigued by your ancestry!”

