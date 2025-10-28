A South African woman shared her DNA ancestry results, revealing a complex mix of African, European, and Asian lineages, rather than the 100% Nguni she had expected

The revealing slideshow video, shared on TikTok, sparked confusion and sympathetic comments from the online community

Social media users were astonished by the mixed global breakdown and advised her to seek a more accurate result from a different testing company

A local woman's video showing her ancestral DNA results stunned viewers. Image: @belina.jones

A South African woman’s attempt to confirm her heritage turned into a moment of surprise after her ancestry DNA results showed a complex global mix, shocking and worrying some social media users.

The revealing TikTok post, shared by @belina.ones, captured the attention of curious viewers and some who were confused by the results showing a global mix.

The first slide shared by TikTok user @belina.ones featured a picture of herself with a candid caption that detailed her expectation that the results would show she was 100% Nguni/Bantu as a South African. The second slide, however, displayed a detailed breakdown that was anything but singular, revealing traces from three different continents.

The woman shares her DNA ancestry results

The results showed her primary origin as 95% Congolese & Eastern African, which included 75.3% Congolese (Shona and Nguni people) and 18.9% Southern East African. However, the small unexpected percentages were shocking. The results also indicated a 2% European trace, broken down into French and German (2%) and British (0.4%). Her heritage further extended to Asia, showing traces of Northern India and Pakistani (0.4%) and Southern Indian and Sri Lankan (0.4%). Finally, she had a 1% Peninsula Arab link and a 2% African Hunter-gatherer trace.

Social media users were stunned by the results. Image: @belina.jones

SA reacts to the Ancestry results

The clear diversity of the results was reflected in the comments section, which was filled with broken heart emojis, showing the emotional impact of the confusion among viewers. One user, curious about the ancient lineage, asked her to share @belina.ones’s maternal haplogroup. Another user expressed shock that her DNA only matched 0.2% South Africa, even though she identified as being from Mzansi. Based on the complex and small traces, some viewers advised her to try Ancestry DNA for a more accurate or detailed reading.

User @enani asked:

"Oh goodness! I’m scared to do one now. What was your maternal haplogroup, if you don’t mind me asking?

User @eastie added:

"0.2% South African 😩💔."

User @k suggested:

"Try AncestryDNA."

User @Edvard said:

"95% 💔💔."

