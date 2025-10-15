“Child of the Rainbow Nation”: Mzansi Intrigued by Ancestral DNA Results of Cape Coloured Woman
- A senior hairdresser in Cape Town named Des shared the results of her ancestral DNA test
- Details of her ethnic background as a Coloured person were diverse, as the results showed her ancestry came from most corners of the earth
- Social media users were impressed and stunned to see the results and shared how they, too, would want to take an ancestral DNA test
A Cape Coloured woman shared with people on the internet what her ethnic background looked like after she received the results of her ancestral DNA test. She had a unique blend of ethnic identities, with some standing out more than others.
On 21 September, 2025, Des, a senior hairdresser in the Mother City, uploaded screenshots of her results. Sharing the outcome, she stated:
"No matter what, being South African is still the biggest flex."
Below are the results:
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
- Southern Bantu Peoples: 45%
- Khoisan, Aka, and Mbuti People: 9%
- Western Bantu Peoples: 7%
- The Deccan and the Gulf of Mannar: 7%
- Germanic Europe: 6%
- Maritime Southeast Asia: 4%
- Bengal: 3%
- Northern and Central Philippines: 3%
- Central and Southern Philippines: 3%
- Melanesia: 3%
- Cameroon: 2%
- Eastern Bantu People: 2%
- Mainland Southeast Asia: 2%
- Luzon: 2%
- Central West Africa: 1%
- England and Northwestern Europe: 1%
Des's ancestral DNA results proved how ethnically diverse the Coloured community is.
Ancestral DNA results spark conversation
Des's results had many social media users gathering in the comment section with their thoughts. While some people revealed their ancestral DNA results, others came with negativity.
@tracyadams949 informed the public:
"I did mine a year ago. There was absolutely zero Southern African ethnicity. I'm literally the definition of No DNA, just RSA."
After seeing the results, @zikxero commented:
"Your options for Heritage Day outfits are endless."
@mabusi201 told the online community:
"I love this. I want to do it as well as a Xhosa person who has a Zulu clan name. It would be interesting. I won't be surprised if I see Ghana in my lineage, though."
@bd4047 complimented Des, saying:
"You're a blend of the most beautiful parts of Africa, too."
@indigosnapdragonn wrote in the comment section:
"Child of the Rainbow Nation."
@rakgadik, who observed the negativity, stated:
"Ignore the insults. I know the feeling. I'm a Black South African woman. My results said 4% Eastern Europe. I know people will say that's insignificant, but it means a lot to me to find myself and understand why things are the way that they are. I had no idea we also have Asian DNA in us. You're not doubting yourself, you're actually finding yourself."
"Take it to Mexico first": Man wants FIFA-banned vuvuzelas back after Bafana qualify for 2026 World Cup
Take a look at the TikTok post, posted on Des's account, below:
3 Other stories about ancestral DNA results
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a Cape Coloured woman showed the intriguing results of her ancestral DNA, which showcased a diverse mixture of ethnicities.
- A South African woman living in Australia grew up thinking she was Cape Malay. However, her ancestral DNA test results proved otherwise.
- A Coloured woman from the Cape Flats got emotional after seeing her ancestral DNA results. Social media users discussed the woman's ethnic background and the Coloured community's diversity.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za