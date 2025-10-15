A senior hairdresser in Cape Town named Des shared the results of her ancestral DNA test

Details of her ethnic background as a Coloured person were diverse, as the results showed her ancestry came from most corners of the earth

Social media users were impressed and stunned to see the results and shared how they, too, would want to take an ancestral DNA test

A Cape Coloured woman shared her intriguing ancestral DNA results. Images: @descpt

Source: Instagram

A Cape Coloured woman shared with people on the internet what her ethnic background looked like after she received the results of her ancestral DNA test. She had a unique blend of ethnic identities, with some standing out more than others.

On 21 September, 2025, Des, a senior hairdresser in the Mother City, uploaded screenshots of her results. Sharing the outcome, she stated:

"No matter what, being South African is still the biggest flex."

Below are the results:

Southern Bantu Peoples: 45%

Khoisan, Aka, and Mbuti People: 9%

Western Bantu Peoples: 7%

The Deccan and the Gulf of Mannar: 7%

Germanic Europe: 6%

Maritime Southeast Asia: 4%

Bengal: 3%

Northern and Central Philippines: 3%

Central and Southern Philippines: 3%

Melanesia: 3%

Cameroon: 2%

Eastern Bantu People: 2%

Mainland Southeast Asia: 2%

Luzon: 2%

Central West Africa: 1%

England and Northwestern Europe: 1%

Des's ancestral DNA results proved how ethnically diverse the Coloured community is.

Ancestral DNA results spark conversation

Des's results had many social media users gathering in the comment section with their thoughts. While some people revealed their ancestral DNA results, others came with negativity.

The online crowd expressed itself after seeing the woman's results. Image: LaylaBird

Source: Getty Images

@tracyadams949 informed the public:

"I did mine a year ago. There was absolutely zero Southern African ethnicity. I'm literally the definition of No DNA, just RSA."

After seeing the results, @zikxero commented:

"Your options for Heritage Day outfits are endless."

@mabusi201 told the online community:

"I love this. I want to do it as well as a Xhosa person who has a Zulu clan name. It would be interesting. I won't be surprised if I see Ghana in my lineage, though."

@bd4047 complimented Des, saying:

"You're a blend of the most beautiful parts of Africa, too."

@indigosnapdragonn wrote in the comment section:

"Child of the Rainbow Nation."

@rakgadik, who observed the negativity, stated:

"Ignore the insults. I know the feeling. I'm a Black South African woman. My results said 4% Eastern Europe. I know people will say that's insignificant, but it means a lot to me to find myself and understand why things are the way that they are. I had no idea we also have Asian DNA in us. You're not doubting yourself, you're actually finding yourself."

Take a look at the TikTok post, posted on Des's account, below:

3 Other stories about ancestral DNA results

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Cape Coloured woman showed the intriguing results of her ancestral DNA, which showcased a diverse mixture of ethnicities.

reported that a Cape Coloured woman showed the intriguing results of her ancestral DNA, which showcased a diverse mixture of ethnicities. A South African woman living in Australia grew up thinking she was Cape Malay. However, her ancestral DNA test results proved otherwise.

A Coloured woman from the Cape Flats got emotional after seeing her ancestral DNA results. Social media users discussed the woman's ethnic background and the Coloured community's diversity.

Source: Briefly News