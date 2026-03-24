A Johannesburg son worked quietly toward buying his first car and did not breathe a word about it to anyone, not even his mother

His mother could not hold herself together and broke into a worship song right there in the car park when she saw what he had done

Friends celebrated by bringing fresh peaches picked straight from a tree at home, turning the moment into a full community celebration

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A Johannesburg TikToker turned his mother’s ordinary morning commute into something she will never forget.

Images of TikToker @ntandoajester. Images: @ntandoajester

Source: TikTok

On 4 March 2026, Gojasi pulled up to his mom’s workplace in a brand new Hyundai Grand i10 after her shift. He had not said a single word to her about buying a car beforehand. The plan was to show up and let the car do the talking.

What the mom found when she went outside was a young man in his fresh set of wheels. Gojasi, known on TikTok as @ntandodajester, had kept the purchase entirely to himself. His mother had absolutely no idea that her son had been working toward this moment.

Mom could only give God the glory

The second she registered what she was looking at, she completely fell apart in the best way. She could not find the words to respond to what her son had just done. She began to sing a worship song right there on the spot, praising God for her son’s achievement.

Zulu dance moves and peaches

Back at home, his family and friends broke into Zulu dance moves and turned the occasion into a full celebration. Some of his friends brought fresh peaches they had picked straight from a tree at their home as a gift for him.

See the surprise in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the surprise

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@nokuthula ntanzi commented:

“Congratulations. 🎊 I bought mine yesterday, it is a pre-owned car. 👏I posted it on my WhatsApp status, and guess what, none of my family congratulated me, they only viewed it. 😭”

@Ellaine Zunckel Khumalo wrote:

“Nobody was happy for me when I bought mine🤣😂 but I don't care.”

@Im Greg said:

“I love the fact that the whole community is happy for you. ❤️👌💯”

@Bonie wrote:

“I love the fact that I raised you with my own data. Look at you now, making me proud. 🥰 I am a very proud sister.”

@Mosh noted:

“Another day of crying for a stranger on this app. Congratulations Gojasi.”

@Terence🧑🏽‍🍳🤍 commented:

“I’m so happy to see a brother winning. 🥹🔥 I’m so happy, you even made mom cry.🤍Big ups bro.”

Ntando posing for a photo next to his fresh ride. Image: @ntandoajester

Source: TikTok

More times parents were surprised with cars

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In a moment that has melted hearts online, a woman took to her Instagram account to share a video in which she surprised her mom with a new car.

A 21-year-old South African entrepreneur gifted his father a brand-new Ford Ranger, honouring years of sacrifice and support.

Source: Briefly News