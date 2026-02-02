"The Kind of Betrayal": Amor Vittone’s Newfound Love Leaves Fan Reeling Online

A TikTok user shared her candid reaction to Amor Vittone’s engagement, sparking widespread discussion online

The video quickly went viral, with fans expressing mixed emotions and debating the singer’s personal life

Social media reflected on nostalgia, celebrity culture, and differing opinions about moving on after loss

Social media was left buzzing after a young woman shared her candid reaction to South African singer Amor Vittone's latest relationship, leaving fans divided over the heartfelt TikTok video.

A fan shared her take on South African singer Amor Vittone's engagement. Image: @romanthaofficial/TikTok and Amor Vittone/ Instagram

In the video posted on January 29, 2026, the woman who goes by the TikTok handle @romanthaofficial expressed a mix of nostalgia and disbelief as she reflected on the singer’s new romance.

"I am experiencing the same feeling that my great-grandma felt when they all found out Camilla and Prince Charles, not the same circumstances, but this is the kind of betrayal I am feeling right now," she said, showing a clear sense of emotional turmoil.

While acknowledging that she had no right to interfere in Amor’s personal life, the woman drew a nostalgic parallel, describing Vittone as "the OG woman of Rippy Wags, she was the Rachel Kolisi of our time when we grew up," she added.

The comparison struck a chord with fans familiar with both Vittone and Kolisi’s influential public presence. She also showcased Vittone’s engagement ring in the video, commenting on her own conflicting emotions.

"I know people can move on. She lost her husband tragically, and she deserves happiness, but I am entitled to my feelings on the internet. So, Amor, if you see this, not all of us are happy for you," she added, smiling at the end of her post.

The video of the TikTok user @romanthaofficial, which was captioned simply, "I’m not OK," quickly went viral as viewers flooded the comments section with a mix of support, empathy, and playful reactions. Many praised her honesty, while others reminded audiences to respect Vittone’s privacy and personal choices.

This viral moment highlights the often complicated relationship between celebrity culture and fan emotions. While some celebrated Vittone’s newfound happiness.

As online discussions continued, it’s clear that Amor’s love life has sparked a wave of reflection, nostalgia, and debate across social media platforms.

South African singer Amor Vittone sipped a glass of wine while sitting on a chair in a house. Image: Amor Vittone

SA weighs in on Amor Vittone's engagement

The online community took to the comments section with mixed reactions over the woman’s TikTok video, as many shared their thoughts, saying:

Madlingilings said:

"Oh, Joost did Amor so dirty! His scandals were all over Huis Genoot and YOU Magazines weekly! By the time he died, they’d been divorced for a while, he had Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disease and a good dose of karma! So happy for Armor ke sana 👌🏽."

Keeks expressed:

"Are you sure you fully understand the Amor and Joost story my sister😭 because Joost???? Ha ah."

Ihaveanopinion stated:

"People tend to forget that Joost was married to a nice girl when he and Amore started their thing. He left his wife for Amore. He put Amore through the same things he put his first wife through. If Amore wants to get married again, let her get married."

Rohan commented:

"Take back your anger because Joost did her Dirty!!"

Watch the video below:

