A woman posted a TikTok video sharing hair experience with gambling

The lady was brutally honest as she went into detail about how gambling affected her life

The woman was spreading a warning about the effects of gambling, and her TikTok video amassed attention

A woman took to the internet and told people all about her past and gambling journey. The lady shared that she used to be a massive risk taker.

The woman spared no detail as she explained how far she went with her gambling in a video shared on 8 March 2026. Online users were stunned after the woman explained the extent to which she went with her gambling.

In a post on TikTok a woman @miss__kaymo_youtuber share that she used to be a heavy gambler. The lady said that it led her to selling everything to get money to sustain her gambling habit. She said it also affected her family relationships as he would take my from loved ones so that she could gamble. Watch the video of the woman below:

South Africa amazed by women's gambling story

People appreciated the woman who shared her honest experience about gambling. Some could relate as they commented in the video. Read people's gambling warning below:

Lebo 🩷 said:

"I always tell people about you 😩 I was in a horrible place thanks to gambling (Aviator) saw your story 3 years back & it put enough fear in me to fight my demon & QUIT… haven’t gambled since 2023 !"

Lebo Chidi added:

"9months free, not gambling. can proudly give someone my bank statement. talk about being stress free. I sleep peacefully. made arrangements with the people I owe. im free. the edge of gambling is gone.🥰"

Lesego renarjed:

"I am still angry that I bought a R50 voucher. I played and won R200 😭 I ran away, but there were voices that kept saying that R200 can be R2000. In 2 minutes, I was at zero balance... 🤔 That night I punished myself 😭 I didn't eat."

Mangethe... shared:

"I lost R200k in three months because of Aviator 😢😢😢but i thank god i managed to stop gambling.'

Donald Smith opened up:

"Gambling took my R50 and I ran away for good 😂😂😂 I accepted defeat."

Nompumelelo Candy remarked:

"Askies Mama kyadukwaaa nje lapho kakhulu wena nje just be strong and be safe! Next time try not to show that you’re lost. Find a safe space and think of a solution."

Rhulani_01Manganyi added:

"It used to park close to nova pioneer in midrant by the bushes. l would pass there when l go to work and that place is a bit isolated. Whenever I was there l would feel safe 🤞

Lilly manyisi🇿🇦 remarked:

"So their advert wasn't just an ad wow their reality every woman needs this🥺"

