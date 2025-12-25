The Anglican Church's Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, has expressed concern about South Africans' propensity to online gambling

Makgoba delivered a homily at St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town for Christmas Eve and noted the impact of gambling as an addiction

Netizens roasted him, and some jokingly compared churches to gambling, while others listed things they could afford because of online gambling

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — South Africans roasted churches and slammed the archbishop of the Anglican Church in Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba, for voicing his concerns about online gambling addiction in South Africa.

According to SABC News, Makgoba delivered a homily during the church's Christmas Eve mass at St. George Cathedral in Cape Town. Makgoba noted that the online gambling industry in the country accounted for 60% of the R12.5 trillion gambling industry. He slammed it and accused it of entrapping people in a cycle of addiction.

Makgoba concerned about government disillusionment

Makgoba also said that South Africans are increasingly becoming disillusioned with the government. He spoke after Afrobarometer released the results of a survey on 21 October 2025. The survey showed that only a small percentage of South Africans opposed military rule. Seven in 10 South Africans are dissatisfied with democracy in South Africa. He noted that it was disturbing that the percentage of people in support of a military regime increased.

Gambling in South Africa

Makgoba is not the only one who wants action taken against online gambling. The government also has its eyes on online gambling. The National Treasury proposed a 20% tax on online gambling on 25 November 2025. The Treasury said that online gambling's growing popularity and visible impact on society necessitated the tax proposal.

Celebrities also struggled with online gambling. DJ Sol Phenduka recently opened up about his gambling addiction. He responded to a question from an X user on 28 October 2025 who asked if Phenduka had ever gambled. Phenduka said that he was addicted to gambling, and added that gambling wrecked his life. He called on others to gamble responsibly.

South Africans roast Makgoba

South Africans discussing Makgoba's statements on social media were displeased with his take. Many slammed the church and Makgoba, and some listed what they purchased with money obtained from gambling.

Keorapetse Ramaoka said:

"I bought myself a flat screen TV in 2019 with gambling money, so imagine if I didn't gamble."

Anthonia Ledwaba said:

"He must just relax because we didn't complain about church offerings."

Mtukulu waBhantjie Ngomane said:

"But at least in gambling, you win some and lose some. In church, they pay tithe every Sunday, and by that time, it only goes to him and his family."

Loyiso Maduna said:

"This bishop was very vocal during the Zuma era, and now he is in silent mode."

Motlatsi Jacob Botsane said:

"I don't agree with this view. Many people gamble responsibly, and the industry supports livelihoods."

