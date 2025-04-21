A Zulu woman from South Africa shared her life story with Mzansi and stunned many with her vulnerability

Her story about her addiction resonated with many, but some were boggled by the level she had experienced

The lady’s story went viral on TikTok after posting a video of herself sharing a glimpse of her memoir

A South African lady who’s also recently become an author shared her life story and amazed many.

A Zulu woman shared her addiction story. Image: @Michael Blann

Source: Getty Images

The woman got vulnerable and documented her struggles in her memoir, which she advertised online.

Woman shares gambling addiction

A Zulu South African woman, Sibongile Nkabinde, sat down to tell a bit of her story and trended on TikTok. Nkabinde spoke about a gambling addiction that landed her in the hospital after betraying her sister.

The lady had gambled her sister’s wedding budget and wrote about it in her new memoir Dice of Despair, which she’s been advertising on her TikTok page. She was then admitted to the hospital after her misfortune and missed the wedding:

“I wish I could go back in time and fix all the wrongs I did because of my gambling addiction, but I had to go through all that so that I can be where I am now.”

Nkabinde was a traffic officer until she drowned in her addiction. She shared that at some point she had spent R30K in 30 minutes and explained that banks and loan sharks were constantly looking for her, which made her suicidal:

“I don't know how many times I've been so close to committing suicide because of my addiction. I'm glad I didn't because I wouldn't be trying to help my fellow gamblers today.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by woman’s confession

Social media users were stunned by the woman’s gambling addiction and commented:

SA was amazed by one woman's addiction story. Image: @Flavio Coelho

Source: Getty Images

@Nosii🇿🇦 was amazed by the lady’s addiction:

“Am I the only one who knows nothing about gambling? I don’t even know a single casino. It’s an unusual addiction.”

@Jono shared with Mzansi in the comments:

“My friend won R3.6 million. He bought nothing and returned almost R3. 4m to the very same place through gambling. I’m not laughing.”

@Mpuks outed his friend:

“My friend lost R50 last year in September. He’s still mourning the loss of his R50.”

@the_haitistic_kingdom shared how his frugality saved him:

“I once gambled with my R20 and got sick for the entire week. I’m too stingy to gamble.”

@Cradic_MJ suggested:

“Gambling needs to be illegal in SA.”

@Sandisiwe matole said:

“The only gambling I do is play Lotto for R15, and I already feel like an addict.”

