South Africans had mixed feelings about how a Road Accident Fund beneficiary spent her R1.2 million cash-out

The woman had a plan to spend her fortune with her close family and friends, and sometimes with those she was fond of

Her story went viral on TikTok after snippets from Mzansi Magic’s I Blew It were posted online in 2024

A South African lady received a beefy cheque from RAF and immediately spent R10K on her family.

The woman intended to live a soft life with her loved ones with the fortune she had acquired.

Woman spends R1.2 million RAF

A young South African lady from Johannesburg, Nonhlanhla, received her R1.2 million RAF cash out a few years ago and spent R10K on groceries on the first day. She called her friends to come over and threw a party to celebrate her wealth.

When Nonhlanhla saw the money reflected in her account, she excitedly told her neighbour and called her friends to get off work to celebrate. The squad partied all night and went on a shopping spree the next morning:

“I even bought things I didn’t need. Each day, I went to the mall. I would come back carrying shopping bags.”

Besides the reckless spending, Nonhlanhla remembered to renovate her home and spoiled her family regularly. She even bought a microbus that she turned into a private transport service to generate income.

She retired her friend after begging her to resign from work and promised to pay her R2000-R3000 monthly from her pocket. Strangers knew they would get a R100 tip from her every time they bumped into her.

The friend group went on multiple vacations to Durban and partied regularly, spending thousands on alcohol. Her mom worried about her habits and advised her to start spending wisely.

Nonhlanhla realised she was going broke after a new lover milked her dry. She spent a fortune upgrading her new fella as she took him shopping regularly and fixed his faulty car.

Mzansi reacts to lady spending R1.2 million

South Africans had mixed feelings about Nonhlanhla’s story and shared:

@crabbipatty_1114 pointed out:

“Those were some bad friends that she had, they were jealous, so they encouraged her to spend. It’s a sad story, but at least she learned her lesson.”

@South African golden girl. commented:

“This is the sad truth. There are so many stories like this.”

@Level743vii ® said:

“But it was good to think of ugogo and spoil her. I wish you’d get the money again, but this time remember to pray.”

@user1223373707323 shared:

“A person's true character is revealed when they have money. Maybe I’m also the devil, but I’m broke, so I won't know.”

@Surprice Nkuna realised:

“I haven't seen anyone who still has money after receiving RAF.”

@Nombulelo Precious H commented:

“What I love about her is that she took care of her family, too.”

@Thatowamotswana said:

“I am not drinking my money with friends.”

