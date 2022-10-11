A devastating video depicting before and after shots of a large beautiful house has gone viral on TikTok

The footage shows the house in its prime condition before it was severely damaged by an unforeseen storm

A young lady goes into detail about what happened the day her family’s home was left in ruins, leading many netizens to suspect witchcraft

A young lady left many South Africans stunned after revealing how her family lost their home under mysterious circumstances.

TikTok user Asiphe Bhengu (@asiphe_bhengu) initially posted a video of the big house showing how it looked in its prime condition before it was severely damaged by what she describes as a strange storm.

A lady went into detail about the day her family tragically lost their home in a strange storm. Image: @asiphe_bhengu/TikTok

Asiphe explains in a separate clip that this happened last year in December. She recalls going outside to get the laundry from the washing line after noticing the weather change and becoming very gloomy around midday.

She said she noticed a strong wind which looked like a tornado forming outside and approaching their home. The strong wind broke down their gate and circulated the house for a short while before it stopped, leaving the house in ruins right before their eyes.

She also shared that a chicken shed in their yard was left unharmed as well as other houses in the area.

The whole ordeal left Asiphe quite confused, sparking suspicions of witchcraft among some Mzansi netizens.

Check out the heartbreaking footage below:

Randy_Ski wrote:

“Ey ngoba bakithi umona is very dangerous.. Phephisani. engathi kungabuya sekuphindaphindiwe okwanilahlekela.”

Ma_Fantastic4 remarked:

“Ithunyelwe . umona ngoba umuzi wakini wawu muhle.”

Liqhwa Buthelezi reacted:

“Ngaze ngaphatheka kabi, this is so devastating. Engathi uNkulunkulu onomusa nophinde aphe engakwazi to restore all of this.”

Nhlanhla Hlomisi said:

“Yooooh ayi kubi ezweni shame sbonga imiphefumulo nje ngoba yona angeke wayi replacer.”

Londy Gazu commented:

“Ubuthakathi cc.”

Delindlangs replied:

“Cha bakhona abathakathi kuleyomdawo hawu kodwa cc ujehoba uzonipha amandla lowomthakathi ujehoba uyobdealer naye ngelinye ilanga.”

