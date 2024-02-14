Media personality Bonang Matheba sent happy Valentine's Day wishes to her fans and X followers

However, the responses she received were not quite what she anticipated, as fans expressed dislike for this day

Bonang has every reason to celebrate this day as the media personality revealed to her fans that she found love

Valentine's Day might be the day lovers celebrate one another but not everybody is keen to even acknowledge it.

Bonang Matheba received mixed reactions to her Valentine's Day post. Image: @bonang

Source: Instagram

Bonang celebrates Valentine's, sends message to fans

Iconic media personality Bonang Matheba sent happy Valentine's Day wishes to her fans on X (Twitter) earlier this morning.

In her post, she said: "Happy Valentine's Day," and added heart emojis.

Mzansi not feeling Bonang's tweet

@Siya_Ndlumbini said:

"Happy Friends day."

@karabomawashaa asked:

"I'm waiting impatiently for the content B."

@9Nine59819886 mentioned:

"I honestly hate this day with all my heart."

@Mavusojames replied:

"Lemme know when u land in Durban, so we go to that favourite restaurant of yours."

@Hazel14217966 wished:

"Happppppy valentine's to you too President Queen."

Bonang has a new romance

Bonang Matheba has every reason to celebrate Valentine's Day as the media personality revealed to her fans that she found love.

The reality TV star responded to a tweet about finding a soulmate and being ready to settle down.

"Do you believe that you will find your soulmate and settle down?"

Queen B revealed that she's found her Mr Right:

"Yup. Finally found mine."

Bonang Matheba stuns in Gucci head-to-toe

