Bonang Matheba celebrated the month of love with a cute social media post

The Queen B is head over heels in love with her mystery man, and fans have been eating up the gone-girl content

Mzansi celebrated Valentine's month with Bonang while others drowned in loneliness

Bonang Matheba ushered in the month of love with a sweet message. Images: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Gone-girl, Bonang Matheba welcomed the month of love with a sweet post on her social media page. The media mogul never misses the chance to show off her romance with little hints, and her fans are loving that side of her.

Bonang Matheba welcomes Valentine's month

Our girl, Bonang Matheba, posted a sweet message on Twitter (X), ushering in Valentine's month.

Every day is Valentine's Day for the B Dazzled star, seeing just how much gone-girl content she has been feeding her loyal supporters.

Whether she decides to flood social media with gone-girl content or a Valentine's Month campaign, her fans are ready for it:

"The month of love!"

What you need to know about Bonang Matheba's love life

Bonang is said to have found love and spent New Year's Eve 2023 with her new man

The gentleman is rumoured to be Soweto businessman, David Phume

Previously, Bonang confirmed that she had found her soulmate, though she has managed to keep her romantic life private

The media mogul was previously linked to footballer, Fatmir Hysenbelliu, late rapper, AKA, and other socialites

Mzansi reacts to Bonang Matheba's post

Netizens celebrated the month of love with Bonang:

Sthamber said:

"May those who need love find authentic love this month."

MasekaStar wrote:

"You're so in love, Lebonza. Love it for you, fave!"

SAfinest01 was excited:

"I have already made bookings, flying to Cape Town with my person!"

futhie_n posted:

"Hoping to see a big stone on your ring finger, B!"

NexusLevy said:

"Spread the love by giving us the trailer for B'Dazzled episode 5.

Fan shows love to Bonang Matheba

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a social media user's story about meeting Bonang Matheba that had B in her feelings.

A young journalist at the time, the fan opened up about how Queen B helped them and how they would never forget the encounter.

