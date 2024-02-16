A man in a TikTok video celebrated Valentine's Day by doing a creator a big favour

In the video, a TikTokker asks the working man to do a Valentine's Day shoot with him

The video was a viral hit as many people were entertained by the enthusiastic model

One TikTok video shows a man who did a Valentine's Day photoshoot. The video was hilarious as the gent did the most for the camera.

A TikTok video shows a man posing for Valentine's Day and people were impressed. Image: @deto_.

Source: TikTok

The video of the fun man received more than 20K likes. Many netizens were full of jokes in the comments section of the TikTok post.

Man poses for Valentine's Day

A man in a video by @deto____ did the most on Valentine's Day. He asked a working-class gent to do a photoshoot with him.

In the clip, the man obliged and served some interesting poses. Watch the clip below:

SA amused by man's Valentine's poses

Many people think the video is hilarious. Online users cracked up over the clip and the outfits the man showed off.

Bongi_Motaung was amused:

"After he changed outfits, he really came out of his shell."

Keighbee applauded:

"Classic poses."

yanga_Captain 911 laughed:

"The old gang and plants photos aii shame."

Joe Reacts was impressed:

"The one where he crosses his legs."

user03582487503 said:

"It’s giving 'Bona' magazine."

T wrote:

"Him holding the plant at the end for me."

A commented:

"When he had his foot on the chair..."

Mo speculated:

"You can tell he was a ladies' man back in the day."

Tebatso loved it:

"It’s him changing outfits for me."

ZezethuSos added:

"It’s the poses for me."

hopie joked:

"Of course the plant had to be included."

